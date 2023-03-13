Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
13.03.2023 | 15:02
Can A Digital Supply Chain Help Create Zero Food Waste?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / SAP

Originally published by Forbes

Since the ingredients required by food industries come from many different locations and because of the short-term nature of raw materials, the food supply chain faces unique challenges. Speedy delivery is needed to avoid spoilage, and the highest standards of hygiene are required to prevent contamination. Many foods and dairy products must be stored in certain climactic conditions to maintain quality. Transportation plays a vital role at every step.

At the SAP.iO Foundries Sustainable Agriculture Latin America Demo Day, a group of startups presented solutions to help transportation providers reduce waste through better services that enable greater speed, more transparency and agility, and increased efficiency. These tactics can all help achieve one of the United Nations top priorities: cutting global food waste in half by 2030.

Watch the video here

Continue reading here

SAP, Monday, March 13, 2023, Press release pictureImage courtesy of Forbes

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SAP

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743411/Can-A-Digital-Supply-Chain-Help-Create-Zero-Food-Waste

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
