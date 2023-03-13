Global Ambulance Services Market Expected to Surge Substantially by 2031 Due to a Rise in Accident Rates across the Globe [250-Pages] | Calculations by Research Dive

The global ambulance services market is expected to grow by 2031 primarily due to a rise in accident rates. Ground ambulance sub-segment is expected to flourish hugely. The market in the North America region is predicted to grow massively.

Segments of the Ambulance Services Market

The report has divided the ambulance services market into the following segments:

Mode of transportation: Air ambulance, Ground ambulance, Water ambulance

Service type: Emergency medical transport, Non-emergency medical transport

Emergency ground ambulance: Basic life support ambulance, Advance life support ambulance

Operating type: Public private partnership, Government, Private, Others

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Segment Sub-Segment Mode of Transportation Ground Ambulance - Highest market share in 2021 Ground ambulances are the most often used medical transport services since they are required for both patients who need continuous monitoring but do not need immediate assistance and individuals who are disabled and need support moving around. This factor is expected to help the growth of the sub-segment. Service Type Emergency Medical Transport - Dominant market share in 2021 Emergency medical transport sub-segment is predicted to hold the most significant market share because emergency medical transport is being greatly used by patients with emergency medical conditions. Emergency Ground Ambulance Basic Life Support Ambulance - Dominant market share in 2021 Basic life support ambulance sub-segment is expected to observe massive growth because basic life support ambulances greatly aid in patients' stabilization and maintain their comfort level until more advanced medical attention is available. Operating Type Government - Dominant market share in 2021 Government ambulances receive funding from the provincial, regional, or federal governments and operate independently of local fire and police departments. This factor is expected to help the growth of the sub-segment. Region North America - To have highest market share by 2031 The presence of numerous significant market participants, the growing demand for high-quality healthcare services, attractive reimbursement policies, and regulatory improvements in the healthcare sector are all factors promoting the market growth in this region.

Dynamics of the Global Ambulance Services Market

The consistent rise in severe accidents over the world is expected to become the primary growth driver of the ambulance services market in the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses is anticipated to push the market forward. However, the lack of ambulance services in developing countries might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

A rise in the need for air ambulance services is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, as medical tourism grows, ambulance services may be necessary in the tourist destination to transport patients to their treatment location, which is expected to propel the ambulance services market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Ambulance Services Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the expansion of the ambulance service market. The COVID-19 outbreak is driving up the demand for ambulance services to provide emergency treatment for COVID-19 patients. The need for ambulances has also significantly increased as a result of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide. Moreover, the global provider of end-to-end emergency response services reported an increase in new platform subscribers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Key Players of the Global Ambulance Services Market

The major players of the market include

Acadian Ambulance Service

Babcock International Group PLC

Falck A/S

BVG India

Air Methods

Ziqitza HealthCare

Envision Healthcare

Medivic Aviation

Harmonie Ambulance

Aeromedevac Air Ambulance

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain market growth.

For instance, in October 2022, Medulance, a leading comprehensive emergency response service provider with cutting-edge technology that offers a wide range of medical services, launched a 5G ambulance in collaboration with Reliance Jio.

What the Report Covers?

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

