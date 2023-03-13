International WELL Building Institute: IWBI's WELL Summit Heads to Washington, D.C.; Features Physician and NYTimes Best-Selling Author Dr. Mark Hyman, Panel of Former U.S. Surgeons General on the MainStage

WASHINGTON, DC and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for driving market transformation through healthy buildings, organizations and communities, opened registration today for its 2023 WELL Summit, to be held in Washington, D.C., September 25-26, 2023.

"With a bold, new take on how we gather in person, including a dynamic, open-air experience at D.C.'s vibrant Union Market, the WELL Summit is all about connecting and energizing leaders across our global network," said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI. "Throughout the two days, we'll feature the movement's top thought leaders on our MainStage, provide unique networking and technical education opportunities and showcase the latest in products and services supporting the healthy building industry, all the while prioritizing attendee health with curated wellness activities and outdoor programming."

The Summit takes place in the days leading up to the Greenbuild International Conference and Expo, the largest annual event for green building professionals.

"We're very excited that the WELL Summit will lead into Greenbuild, helping deepen our collaboration with USGBC as it celebrates its 30th anniversary and underscoring our shared belief that human health and planetary health are inextricably linked," added Hodgdon.

Registration for the WELL Summit is now open at wearewell.com/well-summit.

Building on the momentum of the inaugural WELL Summit in Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2022, this year's event will offer continuous MainStage programming, showcasing speakers such as physician and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Mark Hyman and a panel convened by IWBI Governance Council member Dr. Richard Carmona, 17th Surgeon General of the United States, who will engage some of his former Surgeons General colleagues about their perspective on the state of public health today.

"We know that convening in unique, engaging ways inspires our global community and brings opportunities to continue the momentum of the healthy building movement," said Kimberly Lewis Inkumsah, Executive Vice President, Equity, Engagement and Events, IWBI. "I'm eager to advance IWBI's mission of creating people-first places through the WELL Summit experience, including outdoor programming, technical training and presentations that will earn attendees CEUs and tapping into the overall power of face-to-face engagement."

"I am thrilled to join IWBI at the WELL Summit this September, an important moment to gather together and build momentum for people-first places," said Dr. Richard Carmona. "The need to focus on human health across all the places where we spend most of our time has never been more critical. By transforming our buildings to better support health and foster well-being, we can deliver positive health outcomes at scale."

