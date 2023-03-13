Anzeige
Montag, 13.03.2023
Nach Kursvervielfacher seit Januar: Jetzt wieder eine große Gelegenheit?
WKN: A3H24S ISIN: XS2270142966  
Stuttgart
13.03.23
15:01 Uhr
52,17 Euro
+2,31
+4,63 %
51,6752,7917:10
13.03.2023 | 16:36
DB Schenker implements groundbreaking automated e-commerce logistics hub in Spain

- Forefront Autonomous Mobile Robot technology installed in record time for fulfillment to Spain, Portugal, and France

- Creating 150 new jobs and high sustainability standards

MADRID, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DB Schenker, a leading supply chain management and logistics service provider commenced operating one of the largest automated e-commerce facilities servicing its retail customers in Spain, Portugal and France.

