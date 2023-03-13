iChat Global Network Is The New Social Media App That Focuses On the Safety and Wellness of Children, Teens & Adults

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / The COVID-19 pandemic crisis caused widespread unrest in society and unprecedented changes in lifestyle and social interactions. Plus, the social distance severely affected human relations.The outbreak of COVID-19 affected the lives of all sections of society and the situation presented a challenge for all of us. Ignoring the need for connection in that difficult moment was not an option. The truth is that studies show that people have lost relational connections, the lockdown had serious implications on mental health, resulting in psychological problems.

In that sense, iChat Global Network is a social app created to build effective communication through relational connections. Their goals are to make a safe place not only for adults but mainly for children from bullying and negativity. What's more, they encourage all cultures and ethnicities to enjoy life through positive communication.

The head behind this successful initiative is Andy Smith, a serial entrepreneur who runs several businesses. Andy is also the author of 8 books. He defines himself as a very optimistic person, and that's part of what makes him unique. No matter the circumstances, Andy refuses to be shaken or defeated. Quite the opposite. He always keeps his faith as a priority, which allows him to come victorious in business and in life. iChat Global Network is his newest entrepreneurship, and so far it has reached the same success as all his previous ones.

"I have always been a lover of people. Interactions and conversations are the heartbeat of my life. It wasn't hard to choose this industry because of the dedicated, excited, and inspirational people I've come across. They have been devoted to supporting my dream in so many life-changing ways", Andy shares.

Through iChat, families can stay connected, and businesses, from a corporate perspective, will remain in the light of growth and expansion. The app is one of the lead sponsors in the Andy Smith Wellness Initiative, a Non-Profit Organization that focuses on the safety and wellness of children and teens.

iChat was formed in November 2021. It all started when Andy and his team saw and identified the need for a safe place for children in today's world, which is more necessary now than ever! Their intention was to create an environment that allowed children to enjoy engaging other children online without the fear of being approached by predators.

"Because of the daily changes in the current Social Media Industry, iChat is dedicated to remaining traditional in our approach to providing a comfortable, non-challenging environment for those who are not familiar with the changes of technology. We also provide a modern, user-friendly experience which makes navigating through the app easy for all ages", reads their website.

iChat focuses on the traditions of family, protection of children and engagement into the future. It also offers a 2-factor authentication which allows parents to have sole control over their children's account. What's more, the app provides a time-based login, an amazing feature that allows parents to log their children out of the app. Without a doubt, through this Social App the future of children will be made safe and secure!

If you like to know more about the movement, join iChat Global Network Movement

About iChat Global Network:

