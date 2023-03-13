Rockwell Automation Named Among World's Most Ethical Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has recognized Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK:NYSE) as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies.

This is the 15th time Rockwell has been included on this prestigious list which honors companies that demonstrate exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

"Our organization is committed to doing business the right way, through strong programs and transparent practices that elevate expectations and standards for all," said Rockwell Chairman and CEO Blake Moret. "We are honored to be among those companies making an impact for employees, customers, and communities, and leading by example."

Ethics and integrity are among Rockwell's highest scoring drivers of employee engagement, nurtured and cultivated through a robust commitment and a strong "speak up" mindset, including the company's long-standing Ombuds program. Rockwell also requires 100% of its Board of Directors, employees, and contractors to complete an Annual Ethics Training, which is updated each year.

Only 16 companies have achieved this honor 15 or more times, putting Rockwell in a special class of honorees.

Rockwell was one of 135 honorees recognized in 2023, and only one of two honorees in the Diversified Machinery industry. The ranking spans 19 countries and 46 industries. View the full list of 2023 honorees.

Learn more about Rockwell's commitment to ethics and integrity.

