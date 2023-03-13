Anzeige
Montag, 13.03.2023
Nach Kursvervielfacher seit Januar: Jetzt wieder eine große Gelegenheit?
WKN: 903978 ISIN: US7739031091 
13.03.23
15:09 Uhr
266,45 Euro
-5,30
-1,95 %
ACCESSWIRE
13.03.2023 | 16:50
Rockwell Automation Named Among World's Most Ethical Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has recognized Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK:NYSE) as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies.

This is the 15th time Rockwell has been included on this prestigious list which honors companies that demonstrate exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

"Our organization is committed to doing business the right way, through strong programs and transparent practices that elevate expectations and standards for all," said Rockwell Chairman and CEO Blake Moret. "We are honored to be among those companies making an impact for employees, customers, and communities, and leading by example."

Ethics and integrity are among Rockwell's highest scoring drivers of employee engagement, nurtured and cultivated through a robust commitment and a strong "speak up" mindset, including the company's long-standing Ombuds program. Rockwell also requires 100% of its Board of Directors, employees, and contractors to complete an Annual Ethics Training, which is updated each year.

Only 16 companies have achieved this honor 15 or more times, putting Rockwell in a special class of honorees.

Rockwell was one of 135 honorees recognized in 2023, and only one of two honorees in the Diversified Machinery industry. The ranking spans 19 countries and 46 industries. View the full list of 2023 honorees.

Learn more about Rockwell's commitment to ethics and integrity.

Rockwell Automation, Monday, March 13, 2023, Press release picture

Only 16 companies have achieved this Ethisphere honor 15 or more times, putting Rockwell Automation in a special class of honorees.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743443/Rockwell-Automation-Named-Among-Worlds-Most-Ethical-Companies

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
