BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on poll, including ordinary resolutions 11 and 12, and special resolutions 13, 14, 15 and 16 under special business of the Company:

(Resolution 11) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares.

(Resolution 12) To grant the Directors' authority to allot additional shares.

(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 11.

(Resolution 14) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 12.



(Resolution 15) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Resolution 16) To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 day's notice.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:



Votes for & Discretionary (%) Votes

against (%) Withheld Resolution 1: 16,099,189 99.14 140,250 0.86 57,958 Resolution 2: 15,766,673 97.65 380,054 2.35 150,670 Resolution 3: 15,766,673 97.59 390,054 2.41 140,670 Resolution 4: 16,284,962 99.99 2,358 0.01 10,077 Resolution 5: 15,966,598 98.90 177,854 1.10 152,945 Resolution 6: 15,964,224 98.88 180,228 1.12 152,945 Resolution 7: 15,969,058 98.78 197,170 1.22 131,169 Resolution 8: 15,949,432 98.53 237,254 1.47 110,711 Resolution 9: 16,017,613 98.91 175,958 1.09 103,826 Resolution 10: 16,178,500 99.68 52,451 0.32 66,446 Resolution 11: 16,018,930 98.46 250,311 1.54 28,156 Resolution 12: 15,991,831 98.50 243,959 1.50 61,607 Resolution 13: 15,745,406 97.04 480,333 2.96 71,658 Resolution 14: 15,761,422 97.14 464,317 2.86 71,658 Resolution 15: 16,102,429 98.94 172,298 1.06 22,670 Resolution 16 15,989,098 98.41 258,752 1.59 49,547

13 March 2023

Enquiries:

Graham Venables

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 0203 649 3432