13.03.2023
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 13

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on poll, including ordinary resolutions 11 and 12, and special resolutions 13, 14, 15 and 16 under special business of the Company:

(Resolution 11) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares.

(Resolution 12) To grant the Directors' authority to allot additional shares.

(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 11.

(Resolution 14) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 12.

(Resolution 15) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Resolution 16) To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 day's notice.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes for & Discretionary(%)Votes
against		(%)Withheld
Resolution 1: 16,099,18999.14140,2500.8657,958
Resolution 2:15,766,67397.65380,0542.35150,670
Resolution 3: 15,766,67397.59390,0542.41140,670
Resolution 4: 16,284,96299.992,3580.0110,077
Resolution 5:15,966,59898.90177,8541.10152,945
Resolution 6: 15,964,22498.88180,2281.12152,945
Resolution 7:15,969,05898.78197,1701.22131,169
Resolution 8:15,949,43298.53237,2541.47110,711
Resolution 9:16,017,61398.91175,9581.09103,826
Resolution 10: 16,178,50099.6852,4510.3266,446
Resolution 11:16,018,93098.46250,3111.5428,156
Resolution 12:15,991,83198.50243,9591.5061,607
Resolution 13:15,745,40697.04480,3332.9671,658
Resolution 14:15,761,42297.14464,3172.8671,658
Resolution 15:16,102,42998.94172,2981.0622,670
Resolution 1615,989,09898.41258,7521.5949,547

13 March 2023

Enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 0203 649 3432

