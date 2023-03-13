Kasei Holdings Plc - Fundraise update

13 March 2023

KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

("Kasei" or the "Company")

Fundraise update

Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH) announces that the payment relating to the fundraise announced on 13 February 2023 has only been partially received. The Company expected to receive the full amount of £500,000.04 upon the issuance of 4,166,667 ordinary shares, pursuant to a subscription letter dated 10 February 2023. It has received £150,000 to date and the balance of £350,000.04 ("Balance") remains outstanding. The Company has been in regular contact with the investor to have the Balance settled in the next few days and will keep the market updated on progress in this regard.

The Directors confirm that this shortfall in the fundraise does not impact the working capital position of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Jai Patel

Chief Investment Officer info@kaseiholdings.com First Sentinel

Corporate Adviser

Brian Stockbridge

+44 7876 888 011

brian@first-sentinel.com

About Kasei:

The Company is a technology specialist investor that focuses on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

The Company's goal is to provide investors with broad based exposure to the fast-growing ecosystem of digital assets, managed using traditional financial portfolio construction techniques. The Company also intends to invest in venture capital and private equity investments in the blockchain ecosystem.

The Company will leverage the Board's expertise, experience, and networks in the cryptocurrency sector and management of digital assets and decentralised finance, to drive value creation and to establish the business. The Board has a proven capability in portfolio management to achieve significant growth.

The Company's website is located at https://kaseiholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to the Company. These statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.