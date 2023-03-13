Anzeige
13.03.2023
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 13


BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

13 March 2023

The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2023 of 1.10 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 19 April 2023 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 24 March 2023 (ex-dividend date is 23 March 2023). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 27 March 2023.

Enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Telephone: 0203 649 3432

