EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 6-10 March 2023



13-March-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad-hoc release, 13 March 2023 Airbus reports share buyback transactions 6-10 March 2023 Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 6 to 10 March 2023 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 27 February 2023 for the sole purpose of covering Airbus' long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the relevant plan rules. The share buyback programme is expected to be completed by 27 March 2023.

The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE's issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 12 April 2022. Aggregate presentation (per day and market) Issuer's

name Issuer's identifying code Transaction

date Identifying

code of

financial

instrument Total

daily

volume

(in number

of shares) Daily

weighted

average

purchase

price

of shares

(EUR) Market

(MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 06.03.2023 NL0000235190

34,250

124.037977 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

07.03.2023

NL0000235190

34,250

123.865087

XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 08.03.2023 NL0000235190 34,250 124.917873 XPAR Airbus SE MIN079WLOO247M1IL051 09.03.2023 NL0000235190 34,250 124.249159 XPAR Airbus SE MIN079WLOO247M1IL051 10.03.2023 NL0000235190 34,250 122.067958 XPAR TOTAL 171,250 123.827611

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.htmlbuyback

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Contacts for the media Guillaume Steuer

Airbus

+33 6 73 82 11 68

guillaume.steuer@airbus.com Rod Stone

Airbus

+33 531 08 58 26

rod.stone@airbus.com





