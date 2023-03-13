Anzeige
Montag, 13.03.2023
Nach Kursvervielfacher seit Januar: Jetzt wieder eine große Gelegenheit?
WKN: A0ET46 ISIN: US78486Q1013 
0,0000,00008:00
13.03.2023
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Update SVB, Silvergate Bank and Signature Bank

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK),notes the recent news regarding Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Bank and can confirm that neither Argo Blockchain, nor any of its subsidiaries, have any exposure to either institution.

Separately, a subsidiary of Argo held a portion of its operating funds in cash deposits at Signature Bank in New York, NY which are secure and available for use as of Monday, 13 March 2023.

On 12 March 2023, Signature Bank was closed by its state chartering authority, the New York Department of Financial Services. The same evening, a joint statement issued by the Department of the Treasury, the Federal Reserve, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") announced a systemic risk exception for Signature Bank and confirmed that, "All depositors of this institution will be made whole."

In a follow-up announcement from the FDIC, it was announced that the New York State Department of Financial Services had appointed the FDIC as receiver and that, "to protect depositors, the FDIC transferred all the deposits and substantially all of the assets of Signature Bank to Signature Bridge Bank, N.A., a full-service bank that will be operated by the FDIC as it markets the institution to potential bidders…Banking activities will resume Monday, March 13, 2023, including on-line banking. Depositors and borrowers will automatically become customers of Signature Bridge Bank, N.A. and will continue to have uninterrupted customer service and access to their funds by ATM, debit cards, and writing checks in the same manner as before."

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Investor Relations

ir@argoblockchain.com

finnCap Ltd

Corporate Finance

Jonny Franklin-Adams

Seamus Fricker

Joint Corporate Broker

Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500

Tennyson Securities

Joint Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

Salamander Davoudi

Emma Valgimigli

Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco

Nasser Al-Sayed

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE:ARB; NASDAQ:ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743454/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Update-SVB-Silvergate-Bank-and-Signature-Bank

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
