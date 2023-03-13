Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 06 to March 10, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
06/03/2023
289,251
59.278555
17,146,381.31
XPAR
06/03/2023
120,000
59.277008
7,113,240.96
CEUX
06/03/2023
15,000
59.276693
889,150.40
TQEX
06/03/2023
10,000
59.278840
592,788.40
AQEU
07/03/2023
288,365
59.292187
17,097,791.50
XPAR
07/03/2023
120,000
59.294450
7,115,334.00
CEUX
07/03/2023
15,000
59.300194
889,502.91
TQEX
07/03/2023
10,000
59.303327
593,033.27
AQEU
08/03/2023
295,248
59.028337
17,427,998.44
XPAR
08/03/2023
120,000
59.033591
7,084,030.92
CEUX
08/03/2023
15,000
59.041119
885,616.79
TQEX
08/03/2023
10,000
59.042939
590,429.39
AQEU
09/03/2023
299,674
58.395240
17,499,535.15
XPAR
09/03/2023
120,000
58.388687
7,006,642.44
CEUX
09/03/2023
15,000
58.387497
875,812.46
TQEX
09/03/2023
10,000
58.393738
583,937.38
AQEU
10/03/2023
303,648
57.698719
17,520,100.63
XPAR
10/03/2023
120,000
57.705987
6,924,718.44
CEUX
10/03/2023
15,000
57.707988
865,619.82
TQEX
10/03/2023
10,000
57.697977
576,979.77
AQEU
Total
2,201,186
58.731359
129,278,644.37
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
