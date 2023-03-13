Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 06 to March 10, 2023:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 06/03/2023 289,251 59.278555 17,146,381.31 XPAR 06/03/2023 120,000 59.277008 7,113,240.96 CEUX 06/03/2023 15,000 59.276693 889,150.40 TQEX 06/03/2023 10,000 59.278840 592,788.40 AQEU 07/03/2023 288,365 59.292187 17,097,791.50 XPAR 07/03/2023 120,000 59.294450 7,115,334.00 CEUX 07/03/2023 15,000 59.300194 889,502.91 TQEX 07/03/2023 10,000 59.303327 593,033.27 AQEU 08/03/2023 295,248 59.028337 17,427,998.44 XPAR 08/03/2023 120,000 59.033591 7,084,030.92 CEUX 08/03/2023 15,000 59.041119 885,616.79 TQEX 08/03/2023 10,000 59.042939 590,429.39 AQEU 09/03/2023 299,674 58.395240 17,499,535.15 XPAR 09/03/2023 120,000 58.388687 7,006,642.44 CEUX 09/03/2023 15,000 58.387497 875,812.46 TQEX 09/03/2023 10,000 58.393738 583,937.38 AQEU 10/03/2023 303,648 57.698719 17,520,100.63 XPAR 10/03/2023 120,000 57.705987 6,924,718.44 CEUX 10/03/2023 15,000 57.707988 865,619.82 TQEX 10/03/2023 10,000 57.697977 576,979.77 AQEU Total 2,201,186 58.731359 129,278,644.37

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people

