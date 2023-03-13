Anzeige
Montag, 13.03.2023
Nach Kursvervielfacher seit Januar: Jetzt wieder eine große Gelegenheit?
WKN: A19RCV ISIN: FR0013292687 Ticker-Symbol:  
Berlin
13.03.23
10:20 Uhr
99,65 Euro
-0,49
-0,49 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2023 | 18:10
RCI Banque: "The EMTN Financial Report 2022" is now available one the website

March 13 th, 2023

The "EMTN Annual Financial Report 2022" is now available on the website www.mobilize-fs.com

Attachment

  • RCI Banque emtn annual report 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7dafa0c6-a3d8-441a-81e1-70b2da6599e2)

