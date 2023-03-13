New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2023) - Plantable® Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) (OTC Pink: PLBLF) ("Plantable" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Zayn Kalyan to the Company's Board of Directors, in replacement of Mr. David Kopp, who has resigned.

Mr. Kalyan is an experienced investment banker and business development executive. Starting his career as a software engineer, his background in the "ground-up" development of startup technology companies serves as his foundation in finance. As a partner at Altus Capital Parters, Mr. Kalyan has played an instrumental role in the origination of over $70 million in financing. Mr. Kalyan has served in upper management and on the boards of multiple public companies since 2014. He has hands-on experience in the day-to-day management of small and mid-size organizations. Mr. Kalyan currently serves as a director and chief executive officer of Infinity Stone Ventures Corp., and Nexco Resources Inc. Mr. Kalyan holds a Bachelor of Arts from Simon Fraser University.

About Plantable® Health Inc.

Plantable is a clinically supported, lifestyle intervention program that combines behavioral psychology, neuroscience, and nutritional science to transform health and wellness. Plantable drives healthy weight loss and an improvement in health, and well-being through effective behavior change. Plantable's efficacy is predicated upon the scientific foundation of plant-based nutrition, personalized coaching support and lifestyle educational tools to empower people to change their dietary habits.

