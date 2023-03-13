HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HYMPULSION CHOOSES HRS FOR AN ORDER OF 2 HIGH-CAPACITY HYDROGEN STATIONS (HRS40) FOR THE ZERO EMISSION VALLEY (ZEV) PROGRAM

HYMPULSION CHOOSES HRS FOR AN ORDER OF 2 HIGH-CAPACITY HYDROGEN STATIONS (HRS40)

FOR THE ZERO EMISSION VALLEY (ZEV) PROGRAM

Grenoble, March 13, 2023 - HRS , European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, announces that it has received a request to move upmarket, with the supply of 2 stations HRS40 (40 kg/hour or 1 ton/day), from the company HYmpulsion, in charge of the Zero Emission Valley ("ZEV") project.

The Zero Emission Valley project aims to develop a profitable and sustainable carbon-free sector in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region by rolling out infrastructure for green hydrogen production, storage, and distribution, as well as providing hydrogen-powered vehicles.

The project involves green hydrogen production alongside the deployment of 18 hydrogen stations, 450 zero-emission fuel cell light vehicles and around 115 buses, trucks and coaches by 2024. The aim of the project is for the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region to become the pioneer in French hydrogen mobility and one of the first carbon-neutral areas in Europe, while contributing to the creation of profitable models that can be reproduced on a European scale.

To date, the project has unveiled three stations, including the Saint-Priest station manufactured by HRS. This HRS14 station (14 kg/hour) currently represents the largest daily flow capacity in the ZEV network. In addition, a next deployment is planned in Aubenas (07) with a HRS14 station (14 kg/hour) previously ordered.

In this context, HYmpulsion will accelerate the deployment of its distribution network in the coming months and chooses HRS to supply its first larger capacity stations by ordering two HRS40 stations (40 kg/hour or 1 ton/day), which will be installed in Lyon Saint-Exupéry (69) and in Malataverne (26).

Hassen Rachedi, Founding Chairman & CEO, said: "HRS is delighted to become more involved in the ZEV program. HYmpulsion is a pioneer in French hydrogen mobility development and our place is alongside theirs to step up the use of this carbon-free energy for transport decarbonization. We are currently the only French company capable of manufacturing the large-capacity stations required for the mass deployment of hydrogen mobility. Therefore, it is only natural for HRS and HYmpulsion to be working together again. There are still some stations yet to be delivered as part of the ZEV program and we believe we can provide our extensive know-how to help build one of Europe's boldest hydrogen programs."

HYmpulsion Chairman Thierry Raevel said: "As Chairman of HYmpulsion, I am delighted to continue working with HRS. The company's technical expertise, based on its research and innovation capacities, combined with its operational excellence driven by Chairman and CEO Hassen Rachedi, makes HRS one of HYmpulsion's major partners. I am also pleased to announce to Mr. Hassen Rachedi today our order for two HRS40 stations. Together we will help promote the seamless development of the environment while creating jobs in the region."

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

Thanks to its unique experience and know-how, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refueling stations for all types of fuel cell vehicles that is perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market. At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has mass production capacities that enable it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, in as little as 8 weeks.

The Company posted 2021/2022 revenue of €17.0 million. As of June 30, 2022, the company had 78 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

