Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Issuer ISIN Intermediary Name Identify Code of the Intermediary Currency Publicis Groupe SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 FR0000130577 Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG CGET EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total number of shares purchased Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Gross Consideration Venue Publicis Groupe SA 06/03/2023 FR0000130577 21,050 77.3861 1,628,977.41 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 06/03/2023 FR0000130577 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 06/03/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Publicis Groupe SA 07/03/2023 FR0000130577 41,751 77.3782 3,230,617.23 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 07/03/2023 FR0000130577 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 07/03/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Publicis Groupe SA 08/03/2023 FR0000130577 47,800 76.9939 3,680,308.42 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 08/03/2023 FR0000130577 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 08/03/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Publicis Groupe SA 09/03/2023 FR0000130577 96,100 76.0374 7,307,194.14 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 09/03/2023 FR0000130577 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 09/03/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Publicis Groupe SA 10/03/2023 FR0000130577 154,560 74.4415 11,505,678.24 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 10/03/2023 FR0000130577 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 10/03/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Rounded to four decimal places Total: 361,261.00 75.7147 27,352,775.43

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 97,000 professionals.

