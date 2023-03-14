MBC GROUP Partners with Pentera to Expand its Security Validation Practices

The Pentera platform increases MBC's security validation capacity 10x across its IT Infrastructure

DUBAI, UAE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera , the leader in automated security validation, today announced its partnership with MBC GROUP, the largest and leading media company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, to pre-empt ransomware attacks and ensure continuous enterprise-wide security validation.

MBC's team were actively searching for a solution to continuously validate the effectiveness of their existing security stack, and supplement their penetration testing program. Since integrating the Pentera platform, MBC has been able to increase its security validation frequency 10x across its enterprise IT infrastructure, enabling it to test its security resiliency against real-world attacks and shorten the time to vulnerability discovery and mitigation. Pentera's detailed reports are also used to benchmark MBC's security over time and better communicate security priorities within the organization.

"As a global organization, it is essential for us to have an accurate assessment of our organizational resiliency against real cyber-attacks," said Aus Alzubaidi, Director of IT and Media Management at MBC GROUP. "Utilizing the Pentera platform has improved our ability to validate our security as well as prioritize our remediation processes. These capabilities have already proved extremely valuable and will become more crucial as our networks continue to expand and evolve."

"With the complexity of cybersecurity growing every day, organizations around the world need solutions that not only protect them, but also help them simplify the process. The value of automated security validation cannot be overstated as companies shift from merely managing vulnerabilities to actually managing their cyber exposure," said Morgan Jay, SVP Sales, EMEA & APAC at Pentera. "We're proud to work alongside an industry leader like MBC who are leading the charge and adopting new paradigms for security."

About Pentera

Pentera is the category leader for Automated Security Validation, allowing every organization to test with ease the integrity of all cybersecurity layers, unfolding true, current security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers around the world use Pentera to guide remediation and close security gaps before they are exploited. For more info, visit: pentera.io

About MBC GROUP

MBC GROUP is the largest and leading media company in the Middle East & North Africa region that enriches people's lives through information, interaction and entertainment. In 2002, nearly a decade after the launch of MBC1 in London, in 1991, MBC GROUP moved its headquarters to Dubai Media City, United Arab Emirates.

Today, MBC GROUP includes over 17 leading TV channels: MBC1 (general family entertainment);MBC2 & MBC MAX (24-hour western movies); MBC3 (children's edutainment with a mix of both local productions and western acquisitions); MBC4 (entertainment for young families with a female focus); MBC ACTION (an indigenous adrenaline-packed channel targeting young males with local and homegrown productions); MBC VARIETY (Western films and general entertainment with uninterrupted broadcasting); MBC DRAMA (24/7 Arabic drama) & MBC+ DRAMA (a joint pay TV channel between MBC and OSN); MBC PERSIA (general family entertainment dubbed and subtitled in Farsi); WANASAH (24-hour Arabic music channel); MBC MASR & MBC MASR2 (general family entertainment geared towards the Egyptian family); MBC BOLLYWOOD (delivering the freshest in Bollywood content geared towards the region via an Arabized interface); MBC USA(on "Dish Network" in the US); MBC IRAQ(a premium channel aimed at the entire Iraqi family), MBC5(new satellite channel dedicated to the Maghreb); all of them benefit from MBC STUDIOS which produces the region's most compelling premium content for cinema, television and on-demand platforms. MBC GROUP also includes two FM radio stations: MBC FM (Gulf music) and Panorama FM (contemporary Arabic hit music).

Furthermore, part of MBC GROUP is Shahid and its premium subscription-based service Shahid VIP, the world's leading Arabic streaming platform, home to highly rated original productions from the Arab world, a wide range of exclusive movies and premieres, as well as the top watched live Arab TV channels.

