InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 14

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / The Company announces that on 13 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 13 March 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,984 Lowest price paid per share: £ 53.3400 Highest price paid per share: £ 54.4000 Average price paid per share: £ 53.6040

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,175,431 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases



Shares purchased: 2,984 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)



Date of purchases: 13 March 2023



Investment firm: GSI



Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,984 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.4000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 53.3400 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 53.6040

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 13/03/2023 08:45:14 GMT 87 54.4000 XLON 728659061120058 13/03/2023 09:02:47 GMT 61 54.1200 XLON 728659061122619 13/03/2023 09:08:46 GMT 77 54.0400 XLON 728659061124046 13/03/2023 09:42:08 GMT 27 53.6600 XLON 728659061130017 13/03/2023 09:42:08 GMT 46 53.6600 XLON 728659061130018 13/03/2023 10:03:12 GMT 28 53.6600 XLON 728659061133002 13/03/2023 10:03:12 GMT 54 53.6600 XLON 728659061133003 13/03/2023 10:31:06 GMT 4 53.6200 XLON 728659061136118 13/03/2023 10:31:06 GMT 88 53.6200 XLON 728659061136117 13/03/2023 10:59:46 GMT 84 54.1600 XLON 728659061140050 13/03/2023 11:13:38 GMT 76 54.0200 XLON 728659061141927 13/03/2023 11:27:48 GMT 4 53.7600 XLON 728659061143447 13/03/2023 11:27:48 GMT 20 53.7600 XLON 728659061143446 13/03/2023 11:27:48 GMT 65 53.7600 XLON 728659061143445 13/03/2023 12:04:14 GMT 68 53.6000 XLON 728659061147424 13/03/2023 12:12:07 GMT 2 53.3400 XLON 728659061148437 13/03/2023 12:12:07 GMT 26 53.3400 XLON 728659061148436 13/03/2023 12:12:07 GMT 45 53.3400 XLON 728659061148435 13/03/2023 12:38:45 GMT 69 53.3800 XLON 728659061151516 13/03/2023 13:03:22 GMT 87 53.4400 XLON 728659061154697 13/03/2023 13:29:47 GMT 83 53.3800 XLON 728659061157564 13/03/2023 13:41:42 GMT 74 53.5600 XLON 728659061161179 13/03/2023 13:53:18 GMT 80 54.0000 XLON 728659061164612 13/03/2023 14:10:14 GMT 67 53.9200 XLON 728659061169019 13/03/2023 14:23:51 GMT 66 53.5800 XLON 728659061172634 13/03/2023 14:31:58 GMT 64 53.5400 XLON 728659061174451 13/03/2023 14:36:53 GMT 79 53.5800 XLON 728659061175867 13/03/2023 14:39:45 GMT 86 53.5400 XLON 728659061176567 13/03/2023 14:45:11 GMT 16 53.4800 XLON 728659061177532 13/03/2023 14:45:11 GMT 54 53.4800 XLON 728659061177533 13/03/2023 14:49:32 GMT 73 53.4600 XLON 728659061178375 13/03/2023 14:54:59 GMT 7 53.3400 XLON 728659061179619 13/03/2023 14:54:59 GMT 63 53.3400 XLON 728659061179618 13/03/2023 15:00:02 GMT 65 53.5000 XLON 728659061180945 13/03/2023 15:06:04 GMT 86 53.4400 XLON 728659061182527 13/03/2023 15:11:21 GMT 34 53.4400 XLON 728659061183735 13/03/2023 15:11:21 GMT 45 53.4400 XLON 728659061183734 13/03/2023 15:15:57 GMT 64 53.4000 XLON 728659061185236 13/03/2023 15:21:54 GMT 94 53.4600 XLON 728659061186808 13/03/2023 15:30:51 GMT 93 53.5800 XLON 728659061188637 13/03/2023 15:38:17 GMT 82 53.4400 XLON 728659061190482 13/03/2023 15:46:02 GMT 89 53.4400 XLON 728659061191939 13/03/2023 15:50:17 GMT 71 53.5600 XLON 728659061192857 13/03/2023 15:57:01 GMT 71 53.5000 XLON 728659061194430 13/03/2023 16:04:33 GMT 70 53.4400 XLON 728659061196117 13/03/2023 16:09:58 GMT 64 53.5600 XLON 728659061197239 13/03/2023 16:15:27 GMT 45 53.4800 XLON 728659061198783 13/03/2023 16:22:31 GMT 63 53.3400 XLON 728659061200795 13/03/2023 16:26:50 GMT 54 53.3400 XLON 728659061202290 13/03/2023 16:29:16 GMT 64 53.3600 XLON 728659061202957

