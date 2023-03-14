Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Charttechnisch ideal? - Gap geschlossen und 11 Mal "BUY"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4R ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 Ticker-Symbol: IC1H 
Tradegate
10.03.23
14:49 Uhr
62,00 Euro
+1,00
+1,64 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,0062,0008:23
61,5062,0008:02
ACCESSWIRE
14.03.2023 | 08:02
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 14

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / The Company announces that on 13 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:13 March 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,984
Lowest price paid per share:£ 53.3400
Highest price paid per share:£ 54.4000
Average price paid per share:£ 53.6040

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,175,431 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,984 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 13 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,984

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.4000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.3400

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 53.6040

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

13/03/2023

08:45:14

GMT

87

54.4000

XLON

728659061120058

13/03/2023

09:02:47

GMT

61

54.1200

XLON

728659061122619

13/03/2023

09:08:46

GMT

77

54.0400

XLON

728659061124046

13/03/2023

09:42:08

GMT

27

53.6600

XLON

728659061130017

13/03/2023

09:42:08

GMT

46

53.6600

XLON

728659061130018

13/03/2023

10:03:12

GMT

28

53.6600

XLON

728659061133002

13/03/2023

10:03:12

GMT

54

53.6600

XLON

728659061133003

13/03/2023

10:31:06

GMT

4

53.6200

XLON

728659061136118

13/03/2023

10:31:06

GMT

88

53.6200

XLON

728659061136117

13/03/2023

10:59:46

GMT

84

54.1600

XLON

728659061140050

13/03/2023

11:13:38

GMT

76

54.0200

XLON

728659061141927

13/03/2023

11:27:48

GMT

4

53.7600

XLON

728659061143447

13/03/2023

11:27:48

GMT

20

53.7600

XLON

728659061143446

13/03/2023

11:27:48

GMT

65

53.7600

XLON

728659061143445

13/03/2023

12:04:14

GMT

68

53.6000

XLON

728659061147424

13/03/2023

12:12:07

GMT

2

53.3400

XLON

728659061148437

13/03/2023

12:12:07

GMT

26

53.3400

XLON

728659061148436

13/03/2023

12:12:07

GMT

45

53.3400

XLON

728659061148435

13/03/2023

12:38:45

GMT

69

53.3800

XLON

728659061151516

13/03/2023

13:03:22

GMT

87

53.4400

XLON

728659061154697

13/03/2023

13:29:47

GMT

83

53.3800

XLON

728659061157564

13/03/2023

13:41:42

GMT

74

53.5600

XLON

728659061161179

13/03/2023

13:53:18

GMT

80

54.0000

XLON

728659061164612

13/03/2023

14:10:14

GMT

67

53.9200

XLON

728659061169019

13/03/2023

14:23:51

GMT

66

53.5800

XLON

728659061172634

13/03/2023

14:31:58

GMT

64

53.5400

XLON

728659061174451

13/03/2023

14:36:53

GMT

79

53.5800

XLON

728659061175867

13/03/2023

14:39:45

GMT

86

53.5400

XLON

728659061176567

13/03/2023

14:45:11

GMT

16

53.4800

XLON

728659061177532

13/03/2023

14:45:11

GMT

54

53.4800

XLON

728659061177533

13/03/2023

14:49:32

GMT

73

53.4600

XLON

728659061178375

13/03/2023

14:54:59

GMT

7

53.3400

XLON

728659061179619

13/03/2023

14:54:59

GMT

63

53.3400

XLON

728659061179618

13/03/2023

15:00:02

GMT

65

53.5000

XLON

728659061180945

13/03/2023

15:06:04

GMT

86

53.4400

XLON

728659061182527

13/03/2023

15:11:21

GMT

34

53.4400

XLON

728659061183735

13/03/2023

15:11:21

GMT

45

53.4400

XLON

728659061183734

13/03/2023

15:15:57

GMT

64

53.4000

XLON

728659061185236

13/03/2023

15:21:54

GMT

94

53.4600

XLON

728659061186808

13/03/2023

15:30:51

GMT

93

53.5800

XLON

728659061188637

13/03/2023

15:38:17

GMT

82

53.4400

XLON

728659061190482

13/03/2023

15:46:02

GMT

89

53.4400

XLON

728659061191939

13/03/2023

15:50:17

GMT

71

53.5600

XLON

728659061192857

13/03/2023

15:57:01

GMT

71

53.5000

XLON

728659061194430

13/03/2023

16:04:33

GMT

70

53.4400

XLON

728659061196117

13/03/2023

16:09:58

GMT

64

53.5600

XLON

728659061197239

13/03/2023

16:15:27

GMT

45

53.4800

XLON

728659061198783

13/03/2023

16:22:31

GMT

63

53.3400

XLON

728659061200795

13/03/2023

16:26:50

GMT

54

53.3400

XLON

728659061202290

13/03/2023

16:29:16

GMT

64

53.3600

XLON

728659061202957

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743593/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-14

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.