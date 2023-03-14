"Shoots by Syngenta" platform unveiled to facilitate collaboration with external innovation ecosystem academics, startups and adjacent industries for the purpose of incubating and accelerating novel agricultural technologies and science that will help solve challenges facing farmers around the world

Syngenta Group announced today the launch of "Shoots by Syngenta," a global platform designed to help tackle agriculture's most complex challenges, increase innovation, and advance more sustainable agriculture. Starting with science-based innovation challenges, the platform will connect scientific discovery and creativity, bringing together academics, research institutes, startups, and cross-industry sectors to collaborate with Syngenta's global network of 5,000+ scientists.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005260/en/

Syngenta Group Launches New Agricultural Innovation Collaboration and Accelerator Platform to Address Critical Scientific and Technological Challenges (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Shoots by Syngenta" will also include a startup accelerator, providing a supportive ecosystem for early-stage companies developing new agricultural technologies. Cohorts of startups will enter a program connecting them with mentors, resources, and funding to accelerate their growth and impact.

Over the last 70 years, agricultural innovation has made it possible to feed 5 billion more people on almost the same amount of land. But by 2050, 2+ billion more people consuming 50% more food will require a faster innovation pathway for technologies that are practical and scalable. Innovation through collaboration plays an increasingly important role in providing these solutions for farmers dealing with growing threats from pests, disease and extreme weather conditions.

"Helping growers sustainably feed a rapidly growing human population requires a strong collaboration focus, not just across agriculture but across industries," said Gusui Wu, Global Head of Seeds Research. "Collaboration is at the heart of how our scientists approach innovation every day. It's embedded in our scientific culture, and we are continually seeking out different technologies, solutions and partners to help us better serve farmers."

"Shoots by Syngenta" will spotlight specific innovation needs from across the Syngenta Crop Protection and Seeds businesses. Science-based innovation challenges will be posted on the website, enabling anyone with a scientific interest to submit proposals in response to the challenges or other areas of focus. Proposals are quickly evaluated, and if there is a mutual fit, they are progressed to a collaboration partnership to take forward the research or technology that might eventually be licensed.

"We know that science holds the answer to the challenges we face, so we're open to sharing and helping others benefit from our world-leading findings and experiences," says Camilla Corsi, Global Head of Research for Syngenta Crop Protection. "Shoots by Syngenta gives us gives access to real, proven data and insight, which can inform and accelerate future science-led breakthroughs."

Additionally, the startup accelerator will provide early-stage companies the opportunity to pilot their technology at Syngenta's Farm of the Future and select grower farms globally, mentorship and access to industry experts, and an opportunity to present and test ideas with relevant business leaders and investors. Participants will get one-on-one mentoring by Syngenta business leaders that is customized based on each team's specific requirements.

"Our vision is to create an ecosystem that drives innovation and collaboration in the agricultural industry, creating a more sustainable and efficient future for farmers, consumers, and the planet," said Feroz Sheikh, Chief Information and Digital Officer at Syngenta Group. "We believe that the most promising solutions to global food security, sustainability, and productivity will come from bringing together innovative and technology-driven start-ups with growers and industry experts."

Leaders from Syngenta Group will be present at this week's World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit and the IUPAC International Congress of Crop Protection Chemistry to engage with fellow innovators and share more on "Shoots by Syngenta."

Learn more at ShootsBySyngenta.com.

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world's leading agriculture innovation companies, with roots going back more than 250 years. In more than 100 countries, the company strives to transform agriculture through breakthrough products and technologies that play a vital role in enabling the food chain to feed the world safely, sustainably and with respect for our planet. Syngenta Group, registered in Shanghai, China and with its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units Syngenta Crop Protection headquartered in Switzerland, Syngenta Seeds headquartered in the United States, ADAMA® headquartered in Israel, and Syngenta Group China that provide industry-leading ways to serve customers everywhere.

