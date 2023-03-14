Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, March 14, 2023 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 500,000 of its common shares in the period from March 6, 2023 up to and including March 10, 2023. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 30.04 per share for a total consideration of € 15 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 9, 2022.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 5,917,795 common shares for a total consideration of € 167.2 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2023/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


