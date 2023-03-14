Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
WKN: 853152 ISIN: FR0000125585 
Tradegate
14.03.23
09:15 Uhr
7,830 Euro
+0,035
+0,45 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.03.2023 | 07:36
Groupe Casino: Casino Group: Sale of part of Casino's stake in Assaí

Sale of part of Casino's stake in Assaí

Paris, 14 March 2023

Casino Group has today launched the sale of part of its stake in Assaí for 174 million common shares (including common shares represented by ADSs), representing 12,9% of Assaí's share capital, in order to accelerate its deleveraging. This amount may be increased by up to 80 million common shares (including common shares represented by ADSs), representing an additional 5,9% of Assaí's share capital.

The sale, which was approved by Casino's Board of Directors, will take the form of a secondary public offering, the allocation of which is expected on 16th March 2023, with an expected settlement date of 21st March 2023, depending on market conditions.

For additional details on the terms of the transaction, please refer to the press release published by Sendas Distribuidora S.A. on 14th March 2023.

Before you invest, you should read the registration statement (including the preliminary prospectus supplement) and other documents filed with the SEC for more complete information about the offering.

This communication is for informative purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON - Phone number: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr
or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group - Communications Director
Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis - Phone number: +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr
Laurent Poinsot - Phone number: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
