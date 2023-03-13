Wish Reassures Investors of Limited Financial Exposure in Silicon Valley Bank

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world's largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today issued the following statement in response to the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).



"ContextLogic maintains its cash and short-term investments with a diverse group of large national financial institutions," said Vivian Liu, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Wish. "As of December 31, 2022, less than 5% of the Company's $719 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was held at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Therefore, we do not expect the SVB situation to materially impact the Company's overall liquidity position or its day to day operations."

