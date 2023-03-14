

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RS Group Plc (RS1.L), a British distributor of industrial and electronics products, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Simon Pryce as its new Chief Executive Officer with effect from April 3.



David Egan was as acting CEO of the Group following the departure of previous CEO Lindsley Ruth, last year.



Most recently, Simon was CEO of Ultra Electronic Holdings Plc for over four years which was acquired by Advent in 2022. Prior to that, he was Group Chief Executive at BBA Aviation Plc for 10 years.



