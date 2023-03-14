Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023
WKN: A2QHPG ISIN: SE0014960431 Ticker-Symbol: 6QP 
14.03.23
09:11 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
14.03.2023 | 09:02
Re:NewCell AB: Invitation to Renewcell's Capital Markets Day on 11 May, 2023

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW) Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') has the pleasure of inviting investors, financial analysts and media to the Renewcell Capital Markets Day in Sundsvall on 11 May, 2023.

The Capital Markets Day will take place at SCA Ortvikens industriområde on Ortviksvägen 80 in Sundsvall, Sweden on 11 May, 2023 between 1pm and 4pm. Physical attendees are invited to join a guided tour of the Renewcell 1 plant following the conclusion of the Capital Markets Day presentation.

The presentation will be live-streamed for registered participants that are not able to join the event physically. The event will be held in English. A presentation and more information will be available on the company's website, www.renewcell.com, in advance of the event.

All participants are requested to register their attendance, physical or virtual, using the form on the following link: https://form.jotform.com/form/230713726884058

Welcome!

Contact

Harald Cavalli-Björkman
cmd@renewcell.com
+46 (0) 70 590 32 04

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to recycle cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Drapers Magazine recognized Circulose® at their 2022 Sustainable Fashion Awards. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

Attachments

Invitation to Renewcell's Capital Markets Day on 11 May, 2023

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743616/Invitation-to-Renewcells-Capital-Markets-Day-on-11-May-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
