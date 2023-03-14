DJ Metacade's Community-Driven GameFi Platform Raises Over USD10M in Presale

Play-to-earn favorite Metacade continues to draw investor attention after raising more than USD10m, as it now enters the penultimate stage of the presale. With confirmed listings on Bitmart and Uniswap due after the presale ends on the 30th of March, there are only 16 days left before the token goes public.

Russell Bennet, CEO of Metacade, said of the recent presale success: "I'm absolutely thrilled that we've continued our traction and have hit such a huge milestone. The confidence that our supporters have put in us is something that will drive the team forward as we enter our final stage." The accelerated interest in the project has undoubtedly been helped by the recent announcement that the project has hired Principal Product Designer, Tyler Lange. Russell further elaborated by saying, "We're delighted to have Tyler on board. This puts us ahead of schedule in terms of the front-end development of our end product. We're now in a position to start developing the initial app concepts, which I'll be showcasing in an upcoming AMA." With the presale amount raised now passing the USD10 million mark, the team has high hopes for the price of MCADE as it launches on exchanges throughout April 2023, following hot on the trail of this year's GameFi trend that captures international audiences made up of both investors and gaming enthusiasts. Metacade focuses on community-driven concepts and very much embraces the DAO ethos, with regular polls and AMAs offering investors and enthusiasts the opportunity to guide the direction of the project. The platform will deliver play-to-earn, create-to-earn, and compete-to-earn mechanics to deliver a GameFi product with a broad use case that can grow and develop whilst rewarding its members both financially and in terms of online and mobile app gaming experience. The Metagrants initiative in particular draws in investors as a source of funding for game developers, who are incentivized to build platform-specific projects. Following the social chats, especially on Telegram, we've already seen a number of exciting concepts being sent in from users and addressed in recent AMA events. The most popular proposals will be subject to community votes on what is the best direction for upcoming development. The stamp of approval from CertiK, the leading blockchain auditors, reassures investors that the project specifications and code are reviewed and the Metacade team has passed KYC. This puts Metacade on the same level of confidence as other CertiK projects including Aave, Polygon and Chiliz. The full audit results are available on the CertiK website.

About Metacade Metacade is the premier destination for gaming in the metaverse. As Web3's first community arcade that allows gamers to hang out, share gaming knowledge and play exclusive P2E games. The platform offers users multiple ways to generate income, build careers in Web3 and connect with the broader gaming community. Metacade will be the one-stop destination for users to play, earn and network with other passionate gamers worldwide. Once the project reaches the end of its roadmap, Metacade will be handed over to the community as a full-fledged decentralized autonomous organization, evidencing its commitment to people-led gaming.

