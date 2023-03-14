DJ Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C) (WRDU LN) Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-March-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 13-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 87.2356

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7593196

CODE: WRDU LN

ISIN: LU1437016972

