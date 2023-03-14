Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
Dow Jones News
14.03.2023 | 09:58
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc (CRBL LN) Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-March-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 13-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.6029

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 80461374

CODE: CRBL LN

ISIN: LU1829218749

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1829218749 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CRBL LN 
Sequence No.:  229636 
EQS News ID:  1581725 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1581725&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2023 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
