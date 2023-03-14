DJ Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 13-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.0098
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 204507
CODE: GOUD LN
ISIN: LU2099288503
