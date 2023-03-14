DJ Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 13-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 55.9649

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4223987

CODE: PABW LN

ISIN: LU2182388400

