

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were a tad higher on Tuesday as focus turned to U.S. inflation data due later in the day that may provide clues as to whether the Federal Reserve will pursue its tightening policy next week.



The benchmark DAX was up 64 points, or 0.4 percent, at 15,023 after plunging 3 percent to hit a new one-month low the previous day.



Banks were modestly lower after suffering heavy losses the previous day on SVB contagion fears.



Volkswagen fell nearly 3 percent. The auto giant unveiled plans to invest 180 billion euros between 2023 - 2027 in its most attractive profit pools and regions.



TeamViewer gained 1 percent. The remote access computer software provider said it expects double-digit percentage growth in revenue, stable margin and renewed share buyback in fiscal 2023.



