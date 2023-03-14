Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd Announces Covenant Waiver and Operations Update

LONDON, UK / CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited and its affiliates ("COPL" or the "Company") (CSE:XOP)(LSE:COPL), an international oil and gas exploration, production and development company, with production and development operations focused in Converse and Natrona Counties, Wyoming, USA, is pleased to announce that its operating affiliate, COPL America, has received continued support from its senior lender (the "Lender") as it restores production levels and makes up oil sales at its Wyoming Assets, following winter closures in January and February 2023.

Covenant Waiver

The Company's affiliate COPL America has executed a covenant waiver ("Waiver"), with the support of its Lender, pursuant to which the measurement date of its 28 February 2023 liquidity covenant (the "Liquidity Covenant") has been extended to 22 March 2023. The Lender granted this Waiver in response to the good progress in securing funding with the main bondholder for the July 2022 Bonds offering.

Annual Financial Statements & Operations Update

The Company has restored normal operating conditions at Barron Flats (Shannon) miscible flood, following recent storms. A full operating update will be published at the end of March along with the publication of the Company's Annual Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form.

Arthur Millholland, President & CEO commented: "We thank our Lender for their continued support as we work to get the full field back on line as the conditions clear up. Our principal stakeholders are working together with the Company to exit this period stronger than it entered with a further update expected in the days ahead."

About the Company:

COPL is an international oil and gas exploration, development and production company actively pursuing opportunities in the United States with operations in Converse and Natrona Counties Wyoming, and in sub-Saharan Africa through its ShoreCan joint venture company in Nigeria, and independently in other countries.

The Common Shares are listed under the symbol "XOP" on the CSE and under the symbol "COPL" on the London Stock Exchange.

