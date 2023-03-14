

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production expanded in January, led by the increased output in the manufacturing sector, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.0 percent month-on-month in January.



Manufacturing output grew 2.4 percent monthly in January. Output in the utilities sector decreased 2.3 percent, and mining and quarrying production dropped 0.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 6.1 percent in January.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production dropped 5.4 percent yearly in January.



