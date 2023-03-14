

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar advanced against its most major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, as investors await key U.S. consumer price inflation data later in the day for clues on the path for interest rates.



The consumer price index is expected to have risen by 6 percent year-over-year in February compared to 6.4 percent in January.



Traders shifted back to betting Fed rate cuts amid the fallout from SVB and lingering worries about contagion.



Some economists now expect no rate increase at all when the Federal Reserve delivers its interest-rate decision later this month.



The loonie climbed to 1.3702 against the greenback and 97.82 against the yen, from its prior lows of 1.3748 and 96.83, respectively.



The loonie up against the euro, at a 4-day high of 1.4641.



Next near term resistance for the currency is likely seen around 1.36 against the greenback, 99.00 against the yen and 1.46 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken