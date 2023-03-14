

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to nearly a 2-week high of 0.8777 against the euro and a 4-day high of 1.1117 against the euro, from early lows of 0.8815 and 1.1086, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound edged up to 1.2183 and 162.77 from early lows of 1.2144 and 161.86, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.86 against the euro, 1.14 against the franc, 1.24 against the greenback and 167.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken