Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 13 March 2023 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 75.57p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 76.82p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 121.54p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 121.67p

* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

14 March 2023