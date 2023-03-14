Altona Rare Earths Plc - Notice of Warrantholder Meeting

14 March 2023

ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

NOTICE OF WARRANTHOLDER MEETING

Altona (AQSE: ANR) announces it will hold a Warrantholder Meeting ("the Meeting") on Thursday 30 March 2023 at 11am, remotely, via a zoom call. The Meeting is being called to vote on the proposal to extend the Final Exercise Date of the 21 January 2021 (12 pence) warrants to 31 March 2025, from the current date of 31 March 2023.

The Notice of the Warrantholder Meeting has been emailed or posted to those warrantholders who own any 12p warrants, with details of how to join the meeting. This circular can also be found on the Company's website:

https://www.altonare.com/investors/documents/

Altona Rare Earths Plc

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Martin Wood, Non-Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7880 787 080

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser )

Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels +44 (0) 20 3772 0021

Optiva Securities (Broker)

Daniel Ingram +44 (0) 20 3411 1882

About Altona Rare Earths Plc

Altona is a mining exploration company focused on evaluating, developing and extracting Rare Earths in Africa.

Rare Earths are a group of 17 chemical elements, many of which are critical to the world's on-going transition to carbon-based to renewable energies, and to the defence and communication industries.

The Company currently focuses on the development of its flagship Magnet Rare Earths Monte Muambe, located in NW Mozambique. The project's acquisition was made in June 2021, and the Company has so far drilled over 7,000m to support its maiden JORC Mineral Resource Statement to be published in Q2 2023.

Altona continues to take advantage of its position in Africa to assess other possible Rare Earths opportunities on the continent.

For more information visit:www.altonaRE.com