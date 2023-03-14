Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2023) - Future Blockchain Summit has become a partner event of the Paris Blockchain Week (PBW), one of the most influential global events in the blockchain industry, taking place from March 20 - 23 and will gather 400+ speakers and 10,000 attendees at the Louvre. The Paris Blockchain Week Summit (PBWS) will take place on March 21 - 22. The speaker lineup features Joseph Lubin, Co-founder of Ethereum, CEO & Founder of ConsenSys, Silvio Micali Founder of Algorand, Jean-Noël Barrot French Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications, Steve Huffman, CEO of Reddit and Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle.

Sunita Khatri, the Event Director of Future Blockchain Summit will speak in the opening panel at Paris Blockchain Week on "Getting the best of a Web3 conference. Moderated by Moderator Michael Amar, the Chairman of Paris Blockchain Week & General Partner at v3ntures. They are joined by Emily E Coleman VP of Marketing at Messari and David Bickford, Managing Director of Partnerships at CoinDesk. Oscar Wendel, Senior Manager at Dubai World Trade Centre will speak in the panel "The Ethics of Web3".

The partnership between Paris Blockchain Week and Future Blockchain Summit kicked off with hosting the first-ever Bored Ape Yacht Party held outside of the United States on March 3, 2023, at Dubai International Boat Show with an after-party at Sumosan Restaurant in Downtown Dubai featuring a live performances by DJ Richy Boy. This exclusive event brought together a diverse group of 400 guests including BAYC and MAYC NFT holders, yacht owners, and blockchain industry leaders. The Bored Ape Yacht Party in Dubai was the first international BAYC and MAYC meet-up outside the US.

BAYC Dubai Party Videos:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IawKYKWBn3w

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpZuAvXASJB/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D

Speaker Bios

Oscar Wendel, Senior Manager, Dubai World Trade Centre

Oscar Wendel leads the programming for the Future Blockchain Summit that takes place in Dubai and is part of GITEX Global, the world's largest tech exhibition and startup show. Wendel was the Senior Content Manager for Global Events at the Financial Times in London, launching conferences across four continents. He moved to Dubai in 2008 to roll out the conference activities for ITP, the leading business publisher in the Middle East.Wendel is a writer and columnist for business journals with articles published in the Banker, Bloomberg Businessweek, and Arabian Business.

Sunita Khatri, Event Director - Future Blockchain Summit, Dubai World Trade Centre



Sunita Khatri leads the show teams for Fintech Surge and Future Blockchain Summit, part of GITEX Global. She joined Dubai World Trade Centre in 2011 and was Head of Sales for the Lifestyle Portfolio working on Dubai Motor Show and Dubai International Boat Show. Sunita holds a Master's degree in business from Wollongong University. The Future Blockchain Summit is a partner event of PBWS and takes place October 15 - 18 at the iconic Dubai Harbour alongside GITEX Global, launched in 1979 and grown to become the world's largest tech exhibition and startup show (North Star) with more than 170,000 visitors from 176 countries and 5000+ exhibitors.

About Future Blockchain Summit:

Future Blockchain Summit, the MENA region's most immersive large-scale blockchain event, is moving Dubai Harbour from 15-18 October 2023 and is revamping with a new concept designed to embolden the disruptors, empower the change-makers, and inspire the innovators of the Web 3.0, Blockchain, Crypto, NFT, Metaverse, and Gaming community. The event will feature 1,000+ investors, 130+ exhibitors, and 200+ expert speakers. To learn more about Future Blockchain Summit, visit

https://www.futureblockchainsummit.com/

Media Contact:



Prerna Arora

prerna@zexprwire.com

https://zexprwire.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158301