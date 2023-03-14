Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
Aashima Gupta joins Mölnlycke's Board of Directors

Aashima Gupta, Global Director of Healthcare Industry Solutions at Google Cloud, has been elected Board Member at Mölnlycke AB as of 1 March 2023.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aashima Gupta has over 25 years' experience of growing, differentiating, and enhancing businesses through technology transformation within banking and MedTech.

In her current position as Global Director of Healthcare Industry Solutions at Google Cloud, Aashima has an illustrious track record in accelerating Google Cloud's Healthcare industry revenue growth through strategic solution portfolio investment and partner-enabled business models. Moreover, she has a strong focus on the dynamic intersection of science, people, and technology to inform conversations and consequential actions for a better world. In 2019, she was one of five recipients of the Most influential women in Health IT Award by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, HIMSS.

"I am very pleased to welcome Aashima as a Board Member of Mölnlycke AB," comments Karl-Henrik Sundström, Chair of the Board. "Aashima's extensive experience within digital transformation and commercialisation of digital offerings within the global healthcare sector will be a great contribution to and enabler of the execution of Mölnlycke's strategy with digitalisation, sustainability, and customer centricity at its core."

"I am honoured to join the Mölnlycke Board and collaborate with the team to advance medical products and solutions through digital and AI innovation," says Aashima Gupta. "In today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, the integration of digital technologies and AI can provide remarkable insights and efficiencies, leading to improved outcomes for patients worldwide. I am enthusiastic to leverage my expertise in digital and AI to support Mölnlycke's digital transformation and maintain its position as a world leading supplier of medical products and solutions."

For more information, please contact:

Karin Nordén
Director Corporate Communications & Brand
Email:?karin.norden@molnlycke.com
Phone: +46?708 283339

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7824/3731926/1910987.pdf

230314_Aashima_Gupta_joins_Molnlyckes_Board_of_Directors_PDF

https://mb.cision.com/Public/7824/3731926/a228194e702350f6_org.jpg

Aashima Gupta

https://mb.cision.com/Public/7824/3731926/8a77d98c0e4a2147_org.png

Aashima Gupta in action 1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aashima-gupta-joins-molnlyckes-board-of-directors-301771369.html

