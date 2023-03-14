Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2023) - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce assay results from its ongoing 100,000-meter drill program at the Moss Lake Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Gold Project").

Highlights:

Results from seven holes in-filling the QES Zone have confirmed wide zones of gold mineralization containing multiple, closely spaced high grade shears in previously poorly drilled volumes with best intercepts of:

0.86 g/t Au over 120.65m from 593.0m depth in MQD-22-104, including 1.33 g/t Au over 54.45m from 657.0m

depth in MQD-22-104, including

1.06 g/t Au over 44.3m from 591.15m depth in MQD-22-099, including 1.55 g/t Au over 27.1m from 594.0m

depth in MQD-22-099, including

0.48 g/t Au over 185.55m from 208.4m depth in MQD-22-0100, including 1.67 g/t Au over 12.75m from 346.25m

depth in MQD-22-0100, including

0.81 g/t Au over 61.35m from 614.65m depth in MQD-22-101, including 1.18 g/t Au over 14.65m from 623.35m

in MQD-22-101, including

0.74 g/t Au over 80.95m from 193.05m depth in MQD-22-102, including 1.43 g/t Au over 20.0m from 246.1m

depth in MQD-22-102, including

0.71 g/t Au over 77m from 190.0m depth in MQD-22-103, including 1.43 g/t Au over 16.0m from 203.0m

depth in MQD-22-103, including

Additionally, these holes intersected parallel mineralized shears at shallow depths south of the main QES zone which are open along strike and expand the cumulative width of the QES Zone by over 100m to 620m. Best intercepts include:

2.23 g/t Au over 11.2m from 119.05m depth in MQD-22-100

5.90 g/t Au over 2.6m from 91.0m depth in MQD-22-101

2.41 g/t Au over 8.5m from 112.7m depth in MQD-22-104

President and CEO Brett Richards stated: "As previously illustrated throughout the last 12 months of publishing drill results, these results continue to support our thesis that the size and scale of the Moss Gold Project will be large enough to support a material and meaningful update to the mineral resource estimate, which is expected in April 2023, followed by a preliminary economic assessment on the updated resource. We continue to find additions to the resource on step out holes laterally and along strike from the historic resource profile, and QES continues to widen with continued mineralization to be tested to make it even wider. We look forward to seeing the impact of these additions to the resource model."

Technical Overview

Figure 1 shows the better intercepts in plan view and Figure 2 is a typical section through hole MQD-22-100 and -104. Table 1 shows the significant intercepts. Table 2 shows the drill hole locations.

Figure 1: Drill plan showing best of several +1 g/t Au intercepts relative to the current Mineral Resource and highlighting the additional shears.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/158334_fe74b843e49a68d9_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Drill section through MQD-22-100 and -104 relative to the current Mineral Resource and highlighting the additional shears and potential to significantly deepen the open pit shell.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/158334_fe74b843e49a68d9_003full.jpg

These most recent results continue to build on the successful winter infill and expansion program at the QES Zone. The robust widths and consistent gold grades in all seven holes provide strong confirmation of the geological interpretation, and significantly increase the resolution of data in hitherto poorly defined volumes.

Holes MQD-22-098, -100, -102 and -103 were focused on closing gaps in the existing drill pattern at shallower elevations. All four holes intercepted a tightly spaced set of narrow, high grade shear zones within a broad envelope of strongly altered granodiorite.

Holes MQD-22-099, -101 and -104 were stepped back to the southeast to test the deeper portion of the eastern end of the QES Zone. These holes have defined the true width of the high- and low-grade mineralized domains in an area of widely spaced and partially sampled historical drilling. In addition to these deeper intercepts on the main QES shear zone, all three holes generated significant high-grade intercepts at shallow depths which define a series of parallel mineralized shears in sericite-hematite altered volcanics and narrow diorite intrusive bodies 200m to the south of the main QES Zone.

Figure 3: Drill core from 112-123m (1m @ 22.1g/t Au) in MQD-22-100 highlighting a mineralized quartz-rhodochrosite vein within the sheared, altered intrusion. Note that this photo is not intended to be representative of broader mineralization on the Moss Lake Gold Project.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/158334_fe74b843e49a68d9_004full.jpg

Pete Flindell, VP Exploration for Goldshore, said "These results confirm our belief that the Moss Gold deposit is wider and deeper than previously thought - now filling a 600-700-meter-wide corridor - and that there are many more shears hosting high-grade gold mineralization. This will assist our goal of expanding the mineral resource and improving its quality in April 2023."

Table 1: Significant downhole gold intercepts

HOLEID FROM TO LENGTH

(m) TRUE WIDTH

(m) CUT GRADE

(g/tAu) UNCUT GRADE

(g/tAu) MQD-22-098 122.00 124.00 2.00 1.4 0.32 0.32 245.00 279.80 34.80 26.3 0.65 0.65 including 254.90 258.95 4.05 3.0 2.68 2.68 and 269.00 273.00 4.00 3.0 1.68 1.68 298.00 364.00 66.00 50.9 0.59 0.59 including 307.00 315.00 8.00 6.1 1.03 1.03 397.00 407.00 10.00 7.9 0.38 0.38 529.00 533.00 4.00 3.3 0.37 0.37 MQD-22-099 18.00 20.00 2.00 1.3 0.45 0.45 183.35 205.55 22.20 15.5 0.51 0.51 256.00 258.00 2.00 1.4 0.51 0.51 280.00 285.00 5.00 3.6 0.32 0.32 294.30 309.00 14.70 10.8 0.51 0.51 379.00 394.00 15.00 11.3 0.45 0.45 including 382.00 385.00 3.00 2.3 1.23 1.23 410.00 412.00 2.00 1.5 0.32 0.32 425.00 435.50 10.50 8.0 0.33 0.33 461.65 469.60 7.95 6.2 0.39 0.39 540.90 548.10 7.20 5.7 0.51 0.51 555.90 557.95 2.05 1.6 0.38 0.38 576.00 579.30 3.30 2.6 0.35 0.35 591.15 635.45 44.30 35.8 1.06 1.06 including 594.00 621.10 27.10 21.9 1.55 1.55 MQD-22-100 99.40 104.00 4.60 2.8 0.31 0.31 119.05 130.25 11.20 7.0 2.23 2.23 168.05 189.85 21.80 14.1 0.54 0.54 including 187.60 189.85 2.25 1.5 2.30 2.30 208.40 393.95 185.55 128.7 0.48 0.48 including 287.80 290.00 2.20 1.5 1.02 1.02 and 310.05 314.00 3.95 2.8 1.07 1.07 and 335.00 339.90 4.90 3.5 1.13 1.13 and 346.25 359.00 12.75 9.1 1.67 1.67 409.00 418.00 9.00 6.7 0.36 0.36 436.00 456.25 20.25 15.2 0.74 0.74 including 439.00 449.00 10.00 7.5 1.09 1.09 496.00 500.00 4.00 3.0 0.32 0.32 MQD-22-101 91.00 93.60 2.60 1.7 5.90 5.90 179.80 196.60 16.80 11.6 0.57 0.57 including 192.55 194.80 2.25 1.6 2.61 2.61 215.05 272.00 56.95 40.3 0.39 0.39 including 231.90 234.55 2.65 1.9 1.29 1.29 325.00 357.00 32.00 23.4 0.41 0.41 including 345.10 347.60 2.50 1.8 1.76 1.76 375.00 379.15 4.15 3.1 0.42 0.42 425.85 447.00 21.15 15.9 0.31 0.31 464.40 467.00 2.60 2.0 0.33 0.33 502.00 517.50 15.50 12.0 0.37 0.37 528.00 562.20 34.20 26.7 0.48 0.48 including 533.10 539.30 6.20 4.8 1.04 1.04 614.65 676.00 61.35 49.5 0.81 0.81 including 623.35 638.00 14.65 11.8 1.18 1.18 and 643.00 657.75 14.75 11.9 1.00 1.00 and 661.80 668.00 6.20 5.0 1.50 1.50 710.90 714.95 4.05 3.3 0.34 0.34 728.05 737.15 9.10 7.5 0.30 0.30 745.80 750.00 4.20 3.5 0.48 0.48 MQD-22-102 23.80 29.50 5.70 4.1 0.34 0.34 166.50 170.80 4.30 3.2 0.35 0.35 193.05 274.00 80.95 63.7 0.74 0.74 including 205.00 209.00 4.00 3.1 1.73 1.73 and 246.10 266.10 20.00 16.0 1.43 1.43 291.00 298.60 7.60 6.2 0.34 0.34 324.00 352.00 28.00 23.0 0.69 0.69 including 329.00 334.60 5.60 4.6 2.22 2.22 369.00 372.00 3.00 2.5 0.46 0.46 MQD-22-103 114.45 134.00 19.55 13.5 0.31 0.31 140.05 158.00 17.95 12.6 0.41 0.41 168.40 178.95 10.55 7.5 0.75 0.75 190.00 267.00 77.00 56.8 0.71 0.71 including 203.00 219.00 16.00 11.6 1.43 1.43 and 262.10 264.65 2.55 1.9 5.10 5.10 279.00 284.65 5.65 4.3 1.71 1.71 including 280.35 282.95 2.60 2.0 3.21 3.21 435.90 449.00 13.10 10.4 0.63 0.63 MQD-22-104 112.70 121.20 8.50 5.8 2.41 2.41 220.80 236.85 16.05 11.6 0.70 0.70 249.00 252.20 3.20 2.3 0.47 0.47 290.90 296.65 5.75 4.3 0.64 0.64 473.05 483.00 9.95 7.9 0.46 0.46 495.80 521.00 25.20 20.1 0.31 0.31 533.80 557.00 23.20 18.7 0.59 0.59 including 544.00 547.00 3.00 2.4 1.52 1.52 568.00 575.50 7.50 6.1 0.94 0.94 593.00 713.65 120.65 101.2 0.86 0.86 including 614.00 628.20 14.20 11.8 1.06 1.06 and 657.00 711.45 54.45 46.1 1.33 1.33 726.00 731.10 5.10 4.4 0.52 0.52 755.70 760.45 4.75 4.1 0.56 0.56 771.05 778.85 7.80 6.7 0.31 0.31

Intersections calculated above a 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 10 metres. Bordered intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.

Table 2: Location of drill holes in this press release

HOLE EAST NORTH RL AZIMUTH DIP EOH MQD-22-098 669,829 5,379,161 431 337° -49° 651 MQD-22-099 670,664 5,379,431 433 336° -50° 750 MQD-22-100 670,477 5,379,624 428 335° -55° 525 MQD-22-101 670,606 5,379,384 441 337° -51° 750 MQD-22-102 670,398 5,379,573 428 336° -45° 402 MQD-22-103 670,162 5,379,469 428 336° -50° 552 MQD-22-104 670,528 5,379,315 441 339° -50° 801

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

All samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay for preparation and analysis was performed in the ALS Vancouver analytical facility. ALS is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analyzed for gold via fire assay with an AA finish ("Au-AA23") and 48 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion ("ME-MS61"). Samples that assayed over 10 ppm Au were re-run via fire assay with a gravimetric finish ("Au-GRA21").

In addition to ALS quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") protocols, Goldshore has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Goldshore by Orix Geoscience Inc.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is an emerging junior gold development company, and owns 100% of the Moss Gold Project located in Ontario. Wesdome is currently a large shareholder of Goldshore with an approximate 22% equity position in the Company. Well-financed and supported by an industry-leading management group, board of directors and advisory board, Goldshore is positioned to advance the Moss Gold Project through the next stages of exploration and development.

Peter Flindell, P.Geo., MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice President - Exploration of the Company, a qualified person under NI 43-101 has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

