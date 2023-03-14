DJ Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc (LESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-March-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 13-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.4529

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4682038

CODE: LESG LN

ISIN: LU1769088581

