Caleres (NYSE: CAL), a diverse portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022, and provided guidance for fiscal 2023.
"Caleres closed a record-setting 2022 with another quarter of strong sales and earnings performance that exceeded initial expectations," said Jay Schmidt, president and chief executive officer. "Our fourth quarter results were led by our Brand Portfolio, which experienced strong growth in sales, gross margin and earnings and a solid performance from Famous Footwear, which continues to provide the brands, trends and value aligned with consumer preferences."
Specifically, during the quarter, the Brand Portfolio capitalized on continued strength to drive a 6.4 percent increase in year-over-year net sales and a nearly 200 basis point improvement in gross margin resulting in record fourth quarter earnings for the segment. The Brand Portfolio also delivered its best-ever annual operating earnings, which topped $112 million with an 8.5 percent return on sales. At the same time, Famous Footwear leaned into its improved inventory position to take advantage of strong pockets of demand - leading to record fourth quarter sales as well as an increase in comparable sales. For the full year, Famous achieved its second consecutive year of double-digit operating margin.
"Overall, Caleres generated annual results well ahead of pre-pandemic levels," said Schmidt. "The power of the Caleres portfolio and the structural changes made in recent years have effectively doubled the baseline earnings power of the company. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to consistently deliver annual earnings per share of more than $4.00, generate strong cash flow, and create long-term value for our shareholders."
Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
(13-weeks ended January 28, 2023, compared to 13-weeks ended January 29, 2022)
- Net sales were $696.4 million, up 2.5 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021;
- Famous Footwear segment sales improved 0.1 percent, with comparable sales up 0.7 percent
- Brand Portfolio segment sales increased 6.4 percent
- Direct-to-consumer sales represented approximately 75 percent of total net sales
- Gross profit was $281.2 million, while gross margin was 40.4 percent;
- Famous Footwear segment gross margin of 42.4 percent
- Brand Portfolio segment gross margin of 36.0 percent
- SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 36.7 percent, effectively in-line with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021;
- Net earnings of $40.8 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.13, compared to net earnings of $33.9 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.88 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021;
- Adjusted net earnings of $23.4 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.65, compared to adjusted net earnings of $34.9 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.91 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021;
Fiscal Year 2022 Results
(52-weeks ended January 28, 2023, compared to 52-weeks ended January 29, 2022)
- Net sales were $2.97 billion, up 6.9 percent from fiscal 2021;
- Famous Footwear segment sales declined 2.5 percent, with comparable sales down 1.8 percent
- Brand Portfolio segment sales increased 22.4 percent
- Direct-to-consumer sales represented approximately 72 percent of total net sales
- Gross profit was $1.28 billion, while gross margin was 43.3 percent;
- Famous Footwear segment gross margin of 46.3 percent
- Brand Portfolio segment gross margin of 37.6 percent
- SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 36.0 percent, down 30 basis points compared to fiscal 2021;
- Net earnings of $181.7 million, or earnings per diluted share of $4.92, compared to net earnings of $137.0 million, or earnings per diluted share of $3.56 in fiscal 2021;
- Adjusted net earnings of $167.1 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $4.52, compared to adjusted net earnings of $165.2 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $4.29 in fiscal 2021;
- Trailing twelve-month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $278.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $281.3 million, or 9.5 percent of sales;
- Inventory was down 2.8 percent compared to fiscal 2021, reflecting the company's disciplined approach to inventory management;
- Returned $73.4 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases; and
- Ended the year with $307.5 million of borrowings under its asset-based revolving credit facility.
Capital Allocation Update
Caleres continued to reduce the borrowings under its asset-based revolving credit facility - paying down $57 million during the fourth quarter. The company also returned $2.5 million to shareholders through its quarterly dividend. The Caleres board of directors recently approved its next quarterly dividend.
In fiscal 2022, Caleres continued to invest in value-driving growth opportunities while at the same time returning $73.4 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments. Specifically, Caleres repurchased 2.6 million shares of common stock, or approximately 7 percent of shares outstanding, for $63.2 million. The company returned $10.2 million to shareholders through its quarterly dividend.
Fiscal 2023 Outlook:
The Company is introducing its financial outlook for fiscal 2023 and first quarter of 2023 and notes that its fiscal 2023 is a 53-week year and compares to a 52-week year in fiscal 2022.
Caleres expects consolidated net sales to be flat to up 2 percent, including the 53rd week this year, compared to 2022 and earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $4.10 to $4.30. This outlook balances strong momentum in our business and structural improvements in our earnings ability against anticipated headwinds that include inflationary pressures, higher interest rates, and continuing uncertainty in the macro-economic environment.
In addition, for fiscal 2023, the company expects:
- Consolidated operating margin of 7.1 percent to 7.3 percent;
- Interest expense of $18 million to $20 million, reflecting higher interest rates;
- Capital expenditures of $60 million to $70 million; and
- Effective tax rate of about 25 percent.
For first quarter 2023 the company expects:
- Consolidated net sales down 4 percent to 6 percent, due to timing of wholesale shipments in the Brand Portfolio in first quarter 2022 to satisfy customer restocking efforts; and
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.92 to $0.97.
Definitions
All references in this press release, outside of the condensed consolidated financial statements that follow, unless otherwise noted, related to net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. and diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders, are presented as net earnings and earnings per diluted share, respectively.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this press release, the company's financial results are provided both in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, the company provides historic and estimated future gross profit, operating earnings, net earnings and earnings per diluted share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted to exclude certain gains, charges, and recoveries, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These results are included as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP because management believes these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the company's business and provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the company's core operating results. These measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and expectations regarding the company's future performance and the performance of its brands. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include (i) inflationary pressures; (ii) supply chain disruptions (iii) changing consumer demands, which may be influenced by general economic conditions and other factors; (iv) rapidly changing consumer preferences and purchasing patterns and fashion trends; (v) customer concentration and increased consolidation in the retail industry; (vi) intense competition within the footwear industry; (vii) foreign currency fluctuations; (viii) political and economic conditions or other threats to the continued and uninterrupted flow of inventory from China and other countries, where the company relies heavily on third-party manufacturing facilities for a significant amount of its inventory; (ix) cybersecurity threats or other major disruption to the company's information technology systems; (x) the ability to accurately forecast sales and manage inventory levels; (xi) a disruption in the company's distribution centers; (xii) the ability to recruit and retain senior management and other key associates; (xiii) the ability to secure/exit leases on favorable terms; (xiv) the ability to maintain relationships with current suppliers; (xv) transitional challenges with acquisitions and divestitures; (xvi) changes to tax laws, policies and treaties; (xvii) our commitments and shareholder expectations related to environmental, social and governance considerations; (xviii) compliance with applicable laws and standards with respect to labor, trade and product safety issues; and (xix) the ability to attract, retain, and maintain good relationships with licensors and protect our intellectual property rights. The company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission contain detailed information relating to such factors, including, without limitation, the information under the caption Risk Factors in Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 29, 2022, which information is incorporated by reference herein and updated by the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company does not undertake any obligation or plan to update these forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change.
SCHEDULE 1
CALERES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
($ thousands, except per share data)
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
Net sales
$
696,434
$
679,280
$
2,968,138
$
2,777,604
Cost of goods sold
415,246
384,494
1,683,265
1,550,287
Gross profit
281,188
294,786
1,284,873
1,227,317
Selling and administrative expenses
255,323
250,958
1,067,636
1,008,028
Restructuring and other special charges, net
-
-
2,910
13,482
Operating earnings
25,865
43,828
214,327
205,807
Interest expense, net
(5,378
)
(2,128
)
(14,264
)
(30,930
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
(361
)
-
(1,011
)
Other income, net
3,335
3,845
12,971
15,378
Earnings before income taxes
23,822
45,184
213,034
189,244
Income tax benefit (provision)
15,343
(11,242
)
(33,339
)
(51,081
)
Net earnings
39,165
33,942
179,695
138,163
Net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,643
)
88
(2,047
)
1,144
Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.
$
40,808
$
33,854
$
181,742
$
137,019
Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders
$
1.14
$
0.89
$
4.98
$
3.59
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders
$
1.13
$
0.88
$
4.92
$
3.56
SCHEDULE 2
CALERES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
($ thousands)
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
33,700
$
30,115
Receivables, net
132,802
122,236
Inventories, net
580,215
596,807
Property and equipment, held for sale
16,777
5,455
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
67,961
81,863
Total current assets
831,455
836,476
Lease right-of-use assets
518,196
503,430
Property and equipment, net
160,883
150,238
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
215,392
227,503
Other assets
110,546
126,279
Total assets
$
1,836,472
$
1,843,926
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Borrowings under revolving credit agreement
$
307,500
$
290,000
Trade accounts payable
229,908
331,470
Lease obligations
136,051
128,495
Other accrued expenses
237,737
275,648
Total current liabilities
911,196
1,025,613
Noncurrent lease obligations
444,074
452,909
Other liabilities
55,089
42,017
Total other liabilities
499,163
494,926
Total Caleres, Inc. shareholders' equity
420,683
318,570
Noncontrolling interests
5,430
4,817
Total equity
426,113
323,387
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,836,472
$
1,843,926
SCHEDULE 3
CALERES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
($ thousands)
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
125,879
$
168,441
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
(55,913
)
(18,393
)
Capitalized software
(8,124
)
(5,752
)
Net cash used for investing activities
(64,037
)
(24,145
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Borrowings under revolving credit agreement
859,500
632,000
Repayments under revolving credit agreement
(842,000
)
(592,000
)
Redemption of senior notes
-
(200,000
)
Dividends paid
(10,184
)
(10,648
)
Acquisition of treasury stock
(63,225
)
(16,965
)
Issuance of common stock under share-based plans, net
(5,387
)
(3,910
)
Contributions by noncontrolling interests, net
3,142
-
Blowfish Malibu mandatory purchase obligation
-
(8,996
)
Debt issuance costs
-
(1,190
)
Other
-
(676
)
Net cash used for financing activities
(58,154
)
(202,385
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(103
)
(91
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
3,585
(58,180
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
30,115
88,295
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
33,700
$
30,115
SCHEDULE 4
CALERES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP BASIS) TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP BASIS)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
Pre-Tax
Net Earnings
Pre-Tax
Net Earnings
Impact of
Attributable
Diluted
Impact of
Attributable
Diluted
Charges/Other
to Caleres,
Earnings
Charges/Other
to Caleres,
Earnings
($ thousands, except per share data)
Items
Inc.
Per Share
Items
Inc.
Per Share
GAAP earnings
$
40,808
$
1.13
$
33,854
$
0.88
Charges/other items:
Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustment
$
-
(17,374
)
(0.48
)
$
-
746
0.02
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
361
268
0.01
Total charges/other items
$
-
$
(17,374
)
$
(0.48
)
$
361
$
1,014
$
0.03
Adjusted earnings
$
23,434
$
0.65
$
34,868
$
0.91
(Unaudited)
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
Pre-Tax
Net Earnings
Pre-Tax
Net Earnings
Impact of
Attributable
Diluted
Impact of
Attributable
Diluted
Charges/Other
to Caleres,
Earnings
Charges/Other
to Caleres,
Earnings
($ thousands, except per share data)
Items
Inc.
Per Share
Items
Inc.
Per Share
GAAP earnings
$
181,742
$
4.92
$
137,019
$
3.56
Charges/other items:
Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustment
$
-
(17,374
)
(0.47
)
$
-
4,040
$
0.10
Organizational changes
2,910
2,723
0.07
-
-
-
Fair value adjustment to Blowfish purchase obligation
-
-
-
15,423
11,454
0.30
Brand Portfolio - business exits
-
-
-
13,482
11,927
0.31
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
1,011
750
0.02
Total charges/other items
$
2,910
$
(14,651
)
$
(0.40
)
$
29,916
$
28,171
$
0.73
Adjusted earnings
$
167,091
$
4.52
$
165,190
$
4.29
SCHEDULE 5
CALERES, INC.
SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT
SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Famous Footwear
Brand Portfolio
Eliminations and Other
Consolidated
January 28,
January 29,
January 28,
January 29,
January 28,
January 29,
January 28,
January 29,
($ thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales
$
402,265
$
401,877
$
309,729
$
291,171
$
(15,560
)
$
(13,768
)
$
696,434
$
679,280
Gross profit
170,562
196,686
111,465
98,989
(839
)
(889
)
281,188
294,786
Adjusted gross profit
170,562
196,686
111,465
98,989
(839
)
(889
)
281,188
294,786
Gross profit rate
42.4
%
48.9
%
36.0
%
34.0
%
5.4
%
6.5
%
40.4
%
43.4
%
Adjusted gross profit rate
42.4
%
48.9
%
36.0
%
34.0
%
5.4
%
6.5
%
40.4
%
43.4
%
Operating earnings (loss)
24,386
55,668
19,281
10,812
(17,802
)
(22,652
)
25,865
43,828
Adjusted operating earnings (loss)
24,386
55,668
19,281
10,812
(17,802
)
(22,652
)
25,865
43,828
Operating earnings %
6.1
%
13.9
%
6.2
%
3.7
%
n/m
%
n/m
%
3.7
%
6.5
%
Adjusted operating earnings %
6.1
%
13.9
%
6.2
%
3.7
%
n/m
%
n/m
%
3.7
%
6.5
%
Comparable sales % (on a 13-week basis)
0.7
%
15.2
%
20.4
%
46.4
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
Number of stores
873
894
92
86
-
-
965
980
n/m - Not meaningful
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Famous Footwear
Brand Portfolio
Eliminations and Other
Consolidated
January 28,
January 29,
January 28,
January 29,
January 28,
January 29,
January 28,
January 29,
($ thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Gross profit
$
170,562
$
196,686
$
111,465
$
98,989
$
(839
)
$
(889
)
$
281,188
$
294,786
Charges/Other Items:
Brand Portfolio - business exits
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total charges/other items
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted gross profit
$
170,562
$
196,686
$
111,465
$
98,989
$
(839
)
$
(889
)
$
281,188
$
294,786
Operating earnings (loss)
$
24,386
$
55,668
$
19,281
$
10,812
$
(17,802
)
$
(22,652
)
$
25,865
$
43,828
Charges/Other Items:
Brand Portfolio - business exits
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total charges/other items
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted operating earnings (loss)
$
24,386
$
55,668
$
19,281
$
10,812
$
(17,802
|)
$
(22,652
|)
$
25,865
$
43,828
SCHEDULE 5
CALERES, INC.
SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT
SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Unaudited)
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
Famous Footwear
Brand Portfolio
Eliminations and Other
Consolidated
January 28,
January 29,
January 28,
January 29,
January 28,
January 29,
January 28,
January 29,
($ thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales
$
1,705,093
$
1,748,291
$
1,322,772
$
1,081,003
$
(59,727
)
$
(51,690
)
$
2,968,138
$
2,777,604
Gross profit
789,004
839,401
497,265
386,780
(1,396
)
1,136
1,284,873
1,227,317
Adjusted gross profit
789,004
839,401
497,265
386,780
(1,396
)
1,136
1,284,873
1,227,317
Gross profit rate
46.3
%
48.0
%
37.6
%
35.8
%
2.3
%
(2.2
)
%
43.3
%
44.2
%
Adjusted gross profit rate
46.3
%
48.0
%
37.6
%
35.8
%
2.3
%
(2.2
)
%
43.3
%
44.2
%
Operating earnings (loss)
195,837
276,415
112,345
35,928
(93,855
)
(106,536
)
214,327
205,807
Adjusted operating earnings (loss)
195,837
276,415
112,345
49,410
(90,945
)
(106,536
)
217,237
219,289
Operating earnings %
11.5
%
15.8
%
8.5
%
3.3
%
n/m
%
n/m
%
7.2
%
7.4
%
Adjusted operating earnings %
11.5
%
15.8
%
8.5
%
4.6
%
n/m
%
n/m
%
7.3
%
7.9
%
Comparable sales % (on a 52-week basis)
(1.8
)
%
12.5
%
31.4
%
30.6
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
Number of stores
873
894
92
86
-
-
965
980
n/m - Not meaningful
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
Famous Footwear
Brand Portfolio
Eliminations and Other
Consolidated
January 28,
January 29,
January 28,
January 29,
January 28,
January 29,
January 28,
January 29,
($ thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Gross profit
$
789,004
$
839,401
$
497,265
$
386,780
$
(1,396
)
$
1,136
$
1,284,873
$
1,227,317
Charges/Other Items:
Brand Portfolio - brand exits
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total charges/other items
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted gross profit
$
789,004
$
839,401
$
497,265
$
386,780
$
(1,396
)
$
1,136
$
1,284,873
$
1,227,317
Operating earnings (loss)
$
195,837
$
276,415
$
112,345
$
35,928
$
(93,855
)
$
(106,536
)
$
214,327
$
205,807
Charges/Other Items:
Organizational changes
-
-
-
-
2,910
-
2,910
-
Brand Portfolio - business exits
-
-
-
13,482
-
-
-
13,482
Total charges/other items
-
-
-
13,482
2,910
-
2,910
13,482
Adjusted operating earnings (loss)
$
195,837
$
276,415
$
112,345
$
49,410
$
(90,945
)
$
(106,536
)
$
217,237
$
219,289
SCHEDULE 6
CALERES, INC.
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
January 28,
January 29,
January 28,
January 29,
2023
2022
2023
2022
($ thousands, except per share data)
Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.:
Net earnings
$
39,165
$
33,942
$
179,695
$
138,163
Net loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,643
(88
)
2,047
(1,144
)
Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.
40,808
33,854
181,742
137,019
Net earnings allocated to participating securities
(1,763
)
(1,240
)
(7,716
)
(4,982
)
Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities
$
39,045
$
32,614
$
174,026
$
132,037
Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.:
Basic common shares
34,102
36,486
34,930
36,741
Dilutive effect of share-based awards
548
533
475
354
Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.
34,650
37,019
35,405
37,095
Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders
$
1.14
$
0.89
$
4.98
$
3.59
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders
$
1.13
$
0.88
$
4.92
$
3.56
SCHEDULE 7
CALERES, INC.
BASIC AND DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
January 28,
January 29,
January 28,
January 29,
2023
2022
2023
2022
($ thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.:
Adjusted net earnings
$
21,791
$
34,956
$
165,044
$
166,334
Net loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,643
(88
)
2,047
(1,144
)
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.
23,434
34,868
167,091
165,190
Net earnings allocated to participating securities
(1,012
)
(1,277
)
(7,092
)
(6,013
)
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities
$
22,422
$
33,591
$
159,999
$
159,177
Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.:
Basic common shares
34,102
36,486
34,930
36,741
Dilutive effect of share-based awards
548
533
475
354
Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.
34,650
37,019
35,405
37,095
Basic adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders
$
0.66
$
0.92
$
4.58
$
4.33
Diluted adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders
$
0.65
$
0.91
$
4.52
$
4.29
SCHEDULE 8
CALERES, INC.
CALCULATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP METRICS)
(Unaudited)
Trailing Twelve Months Ended
($ thousands)
January 28, 2023
January 29, 2022
EBITDA:
Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.
$
181,742
$
137,019
Income tax provision
33,339
51,081
Interest expense, net
14,264
30,930
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
1,011
Depreciation and amortization (1)
49,011
52,330
EBITDA
$
278,356
$
272,371
EBITDA margin
9.4
%
9.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA:
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. (2)
$
167,091
$
165,190
Income tax provision (3)
50,900
52,825
Interest expense, net (4)
14,264
15,507
Depreciation and amortization (1)
49,011
52,330
Adjusted EBITDA
$
281,266
$
285,852
Adjusted EBITDA margin
9.5
%
10.3
%
|_______________________________________
(1)
Includes depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and intangible assets.
(2)
Refer to Schedule 4 for the consolidated reconciliation of net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. to adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.
(3)
Excludes the income tax impacts of the adjustments on Schedule 4.
(4)
Excludes the fair value adjustment to the Blowfish purchase obligation, as reflected on Schedule 4.
