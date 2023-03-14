Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
WKN: A0M4X2 ISIN: CNE100000353 
München
14.03.23
08:08 Uhr
1,316 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
14.03.2023 | 13:00
Beyond-Expectation Experience: Hisense Marks Its Third Year with Paris Saint-Germain

Hisense brand awareness in France has increased by 8 percentage points since the outset of the partnership.

QINGDAO, China, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, and Paris Saint-Germain recently celebrated their third year of partnership with a new commercial.

Hisense marks its third year partnership with Paris Saint-Germain

The commercial, which showcases Hisense's latest ULED & Laser TV and smart refrigerator, features Marco Verratti, Nuno Mendes and Fabio Ruiz, and welcomes back World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi for the second time, after the spot in which he appeared last year received an overwhelmingly positive reception.

The three years of partnership and the return of some of Paris Saint-Germain's top players to a Hisense spot, reflect the Club's recognition and support of Hisense, helping prove that the Hisense brand is respected and valued throughout the world.

