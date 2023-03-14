TES Announces New Las Vegas Facility to Expand IT Asset Disposition Services in North America

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / TES, a global leader in sustainable IT asset disposition (ITAD) and IT lifecycle management services, announced the opening of a new 40,000-square-foot facility in Las Vegas in January 2023. This facility expands TES's processing capacity and offers a full suite of IT Asset Disposition services to support the large community of technology companies on the West Coast.

The Las Vegas facility will provide onsite data destruction, data center decommissioning, and the redeployment or resale of parts and assets, with additional services, including testing, grading, repairing, refurbishment, and recycling. This facility will complement TES's existing infrastructure and will bring TES's investment to almost $10 million in ITAD infrastructure across its North American facilities over the previous five years.

Additionally, TES has been named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® 2023 Market Guide for IT Asset Disposition.

TES's infrastructure comprises over 43 facilities across more than 22 countries. The latest facility is strategically located near Las Vegas's major logistics arteries, reducing costs and carbon emissions from excess transportation.

"We are committed to providing sustainable and efficient IT lifecycle solutions that not only meet our clients' needs but also contribute to a healthier planet," said Eric Ingebretsen, TES's Chief Commercial Officer. "Our new Las Vegas facility echoes that commitment, providing best-in-class IT asset disposition services that align with our clients' data and information security needs."

The Las Vegas facility was purpose-built and is designed to meet complex compliance needs while removing the associated barriers to organizations leveraging a strategic ITAD program.

For U.S.-based businesses looking for sustainable technology lifecycle solutions, TES offers a wide range of services, including onsite data destruction, ITAD, e-waste recycling, battery recycling, and managed deployment. For more information, visit the TES site at www.tes-amm.com.

About TES

Since our formation in 2005, TES has grown to become a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components.

We provide comprehensive services for technology devices throughout their lifecycle - from deployment to decommissioning to disposition - all the way through to recycling and end-of-life repurposing. This includes innovating new processes to leverage the value locked in assets if they are to be recycled, such as our proprietary lithium battery recycling process, which extracts scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

We have made it our mission to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing one billion kgs of assets by 2030. Our 43 owned facilities across 22 countries offer unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally. For more information, visit www.tes-amm.com.

