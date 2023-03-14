Aiosyn, a software company that develops AI-powered pathology software, has launched its first product that assists digital pathology labs across research, diagnostics and pharma to improve their quality control (QC) process. AiosynQC is an AI-powered algorithm that automatically scans for the most common artifacts that occur during the heterogeneous pre-analytical process.

Out-of-focus regions of an H&E stained slide image, blurry and difficult to read, are identified and highlighted with Aiosyn's automated quality control powered by AI. (Photo: Business Wire)

The algorithm of AiosynQC is trained on hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) stained slides. The product helps labs to ensure that only high-quality images are used by pathologists, technicians, and researchers. It can flag cases before presentation to a pathologist, thereby improving the efficiency of the digital pathology workflow by reducing the time that is currently used to manually check for artifacts in whole slide images.

AiosynQC is a modular and flexible software offered as a service solution that can be integrated into existing digital pathology software and deployed through the cloud or on-premise installation. The automated QC is the first product in Aiosyn's workflow solutions suite. It will be part of a portfolio of deep learning algorithms currently in development for different pathologies for which there is a clear need to improve diagnostic precision and quality.

"AiosynQC will be an important foundational layer and we believe that AI-powered workflow solutions are the entry point for the use and adoption of computational pathology algorithms" according to Patrick de Boer, CEO of Aiosyn.

About Aiosyn

Aiosyn is a Dutch medical software company that develops AI-powered pathology solutions that will be integrated into standard pathology workflows. The Aiosyn team has been built upon 20+ years of research experience in the field of pathology and is rooted into the pathology practice. More about Aiosyn can be found here.

AiosynQC

AiosynQC can only be used in the European Union and the United Kingdom. In the EU and the UK, AiosynQC is not considered a medical device under European IVDR and UK MDR 2002 legislation, respectively. AiosynQC is not intended to be used as an accessory to, nor is it necessary to be used in combination with, any AI or other medical devices to specifically enable them to meet their intended purpose or directly assist in their functionality.

