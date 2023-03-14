Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
PR Newswire
14.03.2023 | 13:06
PolyAI Deepens Partnership with Twilio to Provide Customer-Led Conversational Assistants

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a recent round of $40m Series B funding, in which Twilio Ventures participated, PolyAI and Twilio today announced the integration of PolyAI's customer-led conversational assistant with Twilio Flex and Twilio Programmable Voice, the world's most flexible contact center platform. Twilio Flex allows enterprises to deploy a 100% cloud-based contact center in days, not months.

PolyAI logo

PolyAI's integration with Twilio Flex and Programmable Voice solutions allows customers to use PolyAI conversational assistants to resolve customer queries over the phone and transfer calls back to contact center agents, when necessary. This hand-off includes vital metadata about the interaction to enable personalization and power business intelligence.

Despite the abundance of self-service options available to customers, only 9% of queries are fully resolved in digital self-service channels, according to Gartner1, while 71% of customers2 prefer to phone even when their queries could easily be fully resolved online.

"PolyAI's unique delivery model for conversational assistants now allows Twilio Flex customers to access PolyAI's proprietary technology along with our expertise in speech recognition, conversational design, machine learning and dialogue design," commented Michael Chen, Head of Partnerships at PolyAI. "This allows them to deploy solutions that elevate the typical call center workflow into a branded conversational experience."

The PolyAI integration is available as a Marketplace Stream Connector, a native capability within the Twilio console, so Twilio customers have a seamless UX to manage their connections to PolyAI conversational assistants alongside any other services. Listen to a PolyAI conversational assistant in action.

"Conversational agents are a crucial capability that allows businesses to innovate and transform IVR systems into the customer-centric experiences that customers demand. PolyAI integration with Twilio Flex and Twilio Programmable Voice makes it easier for every business to personalize customer engagements and leave impressions that turn into repeat business," Andy O'Dower, Head of Product at Twilio.

Twilio customers can use the Studio Widget as a no-code way of transferring incoming calls to the PolyAI conversational assistant, connecting relevant metrics and analytics, and facilitating Live Agent Handoffs to the contact center.

  1. Gartner press release on Customer Service report
  2. Microsoft Global State of Customer Service report

About PolyAI

  • Request a demo at poly.ai/request-demo
  • Media pack includes sample call, company logo and team photo

About Twilio
Today's leading companies trust Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), visit: www.twilio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893052/PolyAI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polyai-deepens-partnership-with-twilio-to-provide-customer-led-conversational-assistants-301766293.html

