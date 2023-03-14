Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.03.2023 | 13:06
Jinhan Fair for home & gifts: The 47th JINHAN FAIR will take place from April 21 to 27 in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JINHAN FAIR, China's leading home and gifts souring fair, is embracing its 47th session on April 21 to 27 in Guangzhou, 900 manufacturers from China will showcase their bestsellers and new collections at the fair.

Jinhan Fair for home & gifts

The 47thJINHAN FAIR will display nine categories ranging from home decorations, seasonal decorations, outdoor and gardening accessories, decorative furniture, textiles & homeware, kitchen & dining, fragrances & personal care, souvenirs & giftware, toys & stationeries and so on.

Buyers such as importers, wholesalers, retail chains and design professionals will enjoy competitive price and cutting edge design, discover and experience a market full of vigour and opportunities. Loads of good products will provide buyers diverse options, help them to find the likely bestsellers for the year ahead and unique products to stand out from the crowd.

Besides Buyer Lounges and Refreshment Zones, JINHAN FAIR will provide a full set of services such as hotel accommodation allowance, shuttle bus, high-quality meals, etc. which enable buyers having a truly comfortable experience.

This seven days trade appointment is a sustained, proven and progressive resource for importers, wholesalers, retail chains and design professionals. JINHAN FAIR brings the whole home & gifts community together in China. The best way to experience the value of JINHAN FAIR is to be there. Get the free badge today and start planning the visit. https://i.jinhanfair.com/en/login?fromUrl=pg-47

Great prizes are exclusively for pre-registered buyers, including 30 air tickets, 200-night hotel accommodation ect. Finish the registration of the coming fair and try the luck immediately. (https://i.jinhanfair.com/en/login?fromUrl=pg-47)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2032306/JINHAN_FAIR.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-47th-jinhan-fair-will-take-place-from-april-21-to-27-in-guangzhou-301771254.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
