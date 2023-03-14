

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer price inflation rose in February as initially estimated, largely led by higher food prices, the final data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 8.0 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 7.6 percent increase in January, which was the slowest rate since February 2022.



That was in line with the flash data published on March 2.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, also advanced to 8.9 percent from 8.4 percent in January. There was no change in figures compared to the previous estimate.



The upward trend in consumer price inflation was largely due to the price developments in food and clothing, the agency said.



Food prices were 18.4 percent more expensive compared to last year, faster than the 17.6 percent spike in January. Prices for clothing grew 1.8 percent.



Prices for restaurants, cafes, and energy were also associated with higher inflation in February.



