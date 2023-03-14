Showtime and Paramount Global Donate $300,000 to 'Boys in Blue' Minneapolis High School

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Paramount
Originally published by The Wrap
By Raquel "Rocky" Harris
As part of their Content for Change initiative, Showtime and Paramount Global have donated $300,000 to North Community High School, home of the student football team featured in the new Peter Berg-directed docuseries "Boys in Blue."
Continue reading here.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: ParamountView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743630/Showtime-and-Paramount-Global-Donate-300000-to-Boys-in-Blue-Minneapolis-High-School-Exclusive-Video