The collaboration between Workspot and Nagarro brings digital transformation and M&A efficiency to the forefront of the real estate industry

Workspot, the Cloud PC company, today announced that SORAVIA, one of the leading real estate project developers in Austria and Germany, has chosen Workspot Cloud PCs to advance their mergers and acquisitions processes. With 4,210 employees, the company is using Cloud PCs to modernize their end-user computing, simplify IT operations and advance innovation in real estate development.

SORAVIA believes in a pioneering spirit, a greener future with sustainable living spaces and innovative technology solutions. SORAVIA successfully develops real estate projects fulfilling all sustainability requirements along its value chain in ecological, social and economic terms. This means also solving the urgent ecological problems of our time. It is in our hands to leave future generations a planet worth living on.

As an example, during the development of the Austro Tower project in Vienna, the SORAVIA team focused on successful investment management, innovative property development and professional asset, property and facility management extending to the CO2-free generation of cooling and heating energy. The Austro Tower was certified as Platinum by the Austrian Society for Sustainable Real Estate (ÖGNI) thanks to this approach. These exacting standards now serve as the benchmark for all SORAVIA projects in terms of sustainability.

Together with Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader specializing in helping enterprises with digital transformation, Workspot is deploying the Workspot Cloud PC solution on Google Cloud powered by the 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor, bringing highly specialized data analytics, global scalability, robust security and anywhere-productivity to SORAVIA.

SORAVIA, Workspot, Google Cloud, Intel and Nagarro will focus on mergers and acquisitions modernization and digital innovation in the areas of smart buildings and investments.

Hannes Gutmeier, Head of Group IT and CIO at SORAVIA, said, "In the past years, our company has experienced a significant growth in our workforce via acquisitions. Through this collaboration, we are reducing time spent from acquisition to integration by 50%. Working with Workspot and Google Cloud makes it possible for us to continue building our teams with minimal disruptions, without increasing the size of the IT department."

Jörg Weis, Associate Director at Nagarro Austria, agrees, stating that "Nagarro is absolutely thrilled to partner with Workspot for the delivery of the business-critical Cloud PC environment for SORAVIA so they can focus on their business and successful acquisitions. With Workspot, we look forward to delivering VDI modernization, with fast time-to-value, optimized costs, stronger security and global scalability as the cornerstones required for enterprise organizations."

Roi Tavor, Managing Director of Google Cloud Switzerland Austria at Google, adds, "Working with SORAVIA, we created a long-term strategy for future innovation around smart building cycles from planning, to building and operating real estate projects. With innovation in mind, we are delighted to partner with Workspot and Nagarro to support VDI Modernization for SORAVIA's growth through acquisitions."

Jeremy S. Weinsten, Director of US Cloud Solution Providers at Intel Corporation, confirms, ??"Customers around the world are looking for performance and scalability in their client compute solutions. Intel collaborated with Workspot to optimize their Cloud PC offering on Google Cloud, enabling a 27% increase in vCPU performance on Google Cloud's Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor-based instances. Workspot utilized those performance optimizations to lower customer costs and support SORAVIA's performance and scaling needs."

In addition to their objective of improving agility and productivity, SORAVIA also sought an end-user computing solution that is easy to operate and manage. By choosing Workspot and Nagarro, SORAVIA is reducing complexity for end-user computing and its IT team can easily manage Cloud PCs with existing tools and processes.

"For large, global organizations, our Cloud PC solution makes it easy to support a highly distributed workforce, no matter where people need to work," said Jimmy Chang, Chief Product Officer at Workspot. "SORAVIA is able to simplify desktop management with our SaaS solution, while adding the benefits of outstanding performance for their employees and stronger security to protect sensitive information."

You can learn more about the journey SORAVIA made to Google Cloud with Workspot, Nagarro and Intel here.

About Workspot

Workspot is the only cloud-native solution that delivers enterprise-class Cloud PCs. This innovative service lets IT securely stream the right compute capabilities for each user, on any device, anywhere they want to work. As the only Cloud PC solution that operates across all the major public clouds Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud Workspot is uniquely positioned to address today's remote work challenges by providing a multi-cloud and multi-region approach to end user computing. Simple to deploy, scale, and operate, Workspot's award-winning Cloud PC solution benefits IT as well as end users with a seamless work experience that enhances productivity while maintaining the highest performance standards for intensive workloads. For more information on Workspot Cloud PC solutions please visit www.workspot.com.

About SORAVIA

SORAVIA is one of the leading real estate companies in Austria and Germany, with a realized project volume of over 7 billion euros. With over 140 years of experience in the construction and real estate industry, the name SORAVIA stands for expertise and continuity. Today, SORAVIA offers 360-degree real estate competence, covering the entire life cycle of a property for its customers and investors. Its core business covers areas such as project development, investment and asset management, hospitality, and property and facility management. Additional investments, such as numa and Ruby Hotels, as well as LOISIUM, complement the portfolio. With all of its holdings, SORAVIA employs about 4,210 employees. Further information can be found here.

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus, win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of "Thinking Breakthroughs". Nagarro employs over 18,000 people in 30+ countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel's innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

