Storytel appoints Oleg Nesterenko as Chief Marketing Officer

STOCKHOLM, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oleg Nesterenko joins Storytel and the company's Streaming leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Oleg Nesterenko, born in Ukraine, has a strong track record of delivering success in executive roles at prominent premium video streaming services in Europe and MENA, and of amplifying brands and streaming services that have rapidly grown to become regional leaders with international relevance, such as Shahid by MBC Group, MEGOGO, STARZPLAY, Viasat, Volia, and Kyivstar by VEON.

"It feels fantastic to join Storytel as the company gears up for strong and sustainable profitable growth in the fast developing audiotainment field. It will be truly exciting to be part of the creation, support and execution of Storytel's growth strategy, and to enhance the company's position as a global leader by implementing best-practices in Brand, Content and Product Marketing, Performance Marketing and Customer Lifecycle Management. I look forward to working with the amazing bench of marketing, product and tech talent across the company, and to deliver Storytel's compelling content and user experience to existing and new subscribers," says Oleg Nesterenko.

In Q4, 2022, Storytel brought all Marketing functions from across the company together as one of its global functional pillars. In his role as CMO, Oleg will lead the consolidated Marketing function working in tight collaboration with Storytel's regional teams.



"I am very happy to welcome Oleg to Storytel. With his impressive accomplishments as a full-funnel marketeer in many sectors and across many countries, his direct-to-consumer focus, digital marketing skills and excellent leadership he will be instrumental to Storytel as we continue our transformation and re-commit ourselves to accelerate future growth," says Johannes Larcher, CEO of Storytel.



Oleg Nesterenko will assume the position as Storytel's CMO in May.

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

